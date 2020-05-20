DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, has positioned the Company as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks report1. According to the report, "Multienterprise supply chain business networks (MESCBNs) are an essential technology component to a successful high-maturity, digital transformation. Executives must understand that their company needs to operate within such networks to stay competitive — in other words, minimize risk, increase efficiency, reduce cost and capitalize on opportunities."
The report states, "Business networks are not new, but with companies now focused on extending their end-to-end (E2E) processes to include their external trading partners, orchestrating these networks is increasing in importance and value. Sharing plans, connecting parties, collecting data and sensing signals in real time (or at least close to real time) are now required to coordinate, execute and resolve issues quickly."
"As the largest supply chain network in the world with more than 75,000 participants onboarded, we are pleased to once again be named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks," said Greg Brady, CEO and Founder, One Network Enterprises. "Our business strategy has remained consistent since 2002 – to provide the leading demand-driven multi-party business network across industries worldwide."
1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze, William McNeill, Bart De Muynck, 4 May 2020
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About One Network Enterprises
One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.
