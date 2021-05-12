GLENDALE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avery Dennison Corporation and supply chain transparency provider SUKU today announced a new collaboration with the Boisset Collection, one of the world's leading family-owned fine wine companies. By leveraging Avery Dennison's and SUKU's NFC (Near-Field Communication)-enabled tagging solution within the wine label itself, wine connoisseurs can simply tap their smartphone on the label to find out more about the wine, including exclusive content, stories, videos, origin, tasting notes, and a personalised message from creator Jean-Charles Boisset (JCB).
The technology, which uses the Avery Dennison Smartrac Circus NTAG 213 integrated within SUKU Omni's supply chain transparency solution, launches today for VIP guests of the JCB Tasting Salon in Yountville, California. Feedback from this exclusive group will help shape plans for a wider launch in summer 2021, which will see the technology gradually introduced across the range of wine offerings within the Boisset Collection.
The JCB label is placed on the JCB Passion bottle and utilized as a powerful protection against the 'multi-billion dollar problem' of wine counterfeiting, and to provide access to 'one of a kind' marketing and personal stories from creator Jean-Charles Boisset available via the NFC label. Unlike QR or barcodes; an NFC tag does not use any readable space on the label, nor does it require line-of-sight or adequate lighting conditions to scan. With NFC technology now incorporated within most modern smartphones, consumers simply hold their device near the branded JCB label and instantly access a consumer experience coupled with digital ledger-enabled validation through SUKU.
Jean-Charles Boisset, founder of the JCB Collection, explains: "Wine lovers increasingly want to immerse themselves with our world. They want to know how the wine is made, where it comes from – its source, and the personality behind its creation… as well as the obvious … tasting and pairing recommendations. You can't convey this on a standard label which is where NFC tagging, made possible by Avery Dennison and SUKU, inspires a new energy and dynamic vision for our wine. Today is our first step towards the digitization of the JCB Collection, which initially we are sharing exclusively with our JCB Collectors & Connoisseurs. However, this is just the start, and their feedback will shape the experiences of more of our consumers to come in the months ahead."
Amir Khoshniyati, head of NFC business at Avery Dennison Smartrac, adds: "We are excited to collaborate with the JCB Collection and bring the World of Jean-Charles Boisset to life using our Circus NFC Tags. NFC is standardized in all smartphones today and is utilized more than ever as we are experiencing a growing demand in the direction of going contactless post-COVID. This is a great opportunity for wine enthusiasts to grow closer to the JCB Collection and consistently push the barriers of creativity."
Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU, shared, "We're very excited to support the Boisset Collection with our digital-ledger based supply chain transparency solution that enables this renowned wine group to share its commitment to sustainability and transparency in a deeper way with wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts. As the first wine group to grant its customers unparalleled levels of transparency into the wine's origins, the JCB Collection is cementing its position as an innovative leader in its industry."
Media contact
Christian Achenbach
Communications Manager, Avery Dennison Smartrac
christian(dot)achenbach(at)eu(dot)averydennison(dot)com
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at http://www.averydennison.com.
About JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset
Created by Jean-Charles Boisset, Proprietor of the family-owned Boisset Collection, JCB embraces and represents a new height of luxury, uniting the worlds of wine and fashion in luxurious tasting locations and experiences that transcend terroir, reaching beyond the traditional confines of wine to embody style and sophistication. The JCB collection of limited-edition wines and spirits unite centuries of Burgundian family tradition with the graceful exploration of sophisticated terroir. Dedicated to capturing style, JCB wines, spirits and accessories embody an uncompromising personality that transcends the traditional confines and are audacious, unique, and mysterious. For more information, please visit: http://www.jcbcollection.com.
About SUKU
SUKU aims to make commerce more transparent and efficient with distributed ledger powered supply-chain solutions. By leveraging the traceability enabled by distributed ledgers, SUKU provides brands and retailers with the transparency they need to meet the demands of a growing base of conscious customers. To incentivize the participation of small suppliers, SUKU rewards participants with tokens that grant the holder access to key financial services, such as microloans, that are not otherwise available to them. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and distributed ledger technology from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. SUKU is developed by its parent company Citizens Reserve, Inc. headquartered in Los Gatos, California. For more information, please head to http://www.suku.world, engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or chat with our team on Telegram.
Media Contact
Christian Achenbach, Avery Dennison Smartrac, +49 711 656-926-189, christian.achenbach@eu.averydennison.com
SOURCE Avery Dennison Smartrac