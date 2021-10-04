SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Step GPS, founded in 2017 has landed itself on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing privately owned companies in America, one of the most prestigious awards a young company can receive. One Step GPS has greatly outperformed original projections and grown 2,182% in the last 3 years.
This fleet tracking company attributes their growth to their outstanding customer service, stellar full-time development team and overall desire to make their customers happy.
More information on the company:
"One Step GPS offers affordable fleet tracking with no contract, no device costs and a 100-day money back guarantee. We keep our customers coming back each month with a great product and customer service that cares for each client, big or small."
It's no wonder customers are ditching "big name" tracking companies for One Step GPS, especially with their low price tag of $13.95 a month.
"We found that we didn't need to put a large subscription fee on our product. With a company-wide focus and obsession on customer service, we also didn't need to lock customers in with contracts."
Not many GPS Tracking websites create completely custom solutions for their clients but, once again, One Step GPS is ahead of the curve. They frequently build out custom solutions for their customers, adding more and more features to their fleet tracking product.
The company recently started rolling out a new Dashcam product and exciting new developments and features are being added every week. For a full list of their features and more information about fleet tracking visit their page: https://www.onestepgps.com/
More information on Inc. 5000:
Inc.com's annual list of 5000 companies is different from other "top businesses" evaluations in that it isn't measuring revenue but measuring the growth of the company. This gives a more accurate projection of the company's future and level of success in their field. For more information visit https://www.inc.com/
"We are honored and quite proud of this achievement. The team is excited to continue to bring high-quality GPS Tracking to every fleet of every company in America." – One Step GPS
