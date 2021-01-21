One Year Into the Pandemic: 51% of Tech Leaders Give Companies Lagging in Digital Innovation Only Three Years or Less to Live, a 14% Jump from the Prior Year

- Second Annual Kong Survey Reveals 89% of Respondents Believe Creating New Digital Experiences to Address COVID-19 Challenges Is Critical for Their Business - Tech Leaders Not Willing to Forsake Quality for Speed; Application Security and Performance More Important Than Reducing Costs and Time to Market