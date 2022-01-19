NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with local amounts up to 3 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain develops later tonight then mixes with and changes to snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to drop to near freezing by daybreak Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&