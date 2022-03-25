ONEIL Celebrates 75 Years of Achievement, Community Investment and Employee Engagement; Promotes long-time employee-owner to new role shaping employee experience
MIAMISBURG, Ohio, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONEIL & Associates (ONEIL), an employee-owned company that develops technical publications, training and product support solutions, celebrates 75 years of making complex information easier to understand. ONEIL marks decades of success by reflecting on business and community achievements and announcing a new position dedicated to employee wellness and engagement.
"This milestone anniversary is a testament to the dedication and innovation of current ONEIL employees and those who came before us," said Hernan Olivas, president and chief executive officer for ONEIL. "As an employee-owned business, our commitment to excellence begins and ends with a culture of trust – the trust we've cultivated with our customers, trust we've established within our community, and trust we continue to build with our co-workers."
Originally formed in 1947 as L.E. O'Neil & Associates, ONEIL has earned numerous accolades throughout its decades of operation. In addition to producing technical materials for the world's most renown companies and military operations, ONEIL also accepted these accolades throughout the past 75 years:
- Named Company of the Year by Kettering Community Corporation for commercial growth of Kettering (1978)
- Selected as the City of Dayton's Small Business of the Year (1992)
- Astronaut Neil Armstrong posthumously enshrined founder Larry E. O'Neil into the National Aviation Hall of Fame for his work in honoring aviation pioneers (1992)
- John Staten, former owner, named "Executive of the Year" by the Dayton Business Reporter (1993)
- Certified as an ISO 9000 company (2000)
- Featured on CNBC's World Business Review hosted by retired General Norman Schwarzkopf (2006)
- Made Inc. magazine's top 5,000 list (2010)
- Certified as an ISO 27001 company (2018)
ONEIL has transformed over time and remained relevant across decades – even launching a company-wide rebrand in 2021. It retains a robust customer list of long-standing partnerships with such notables as Berg Manufacturing, Oshkosh Defense, Critical Solutions International, General Dynamics, GE, L3Harris Corporation, Hyster-Yale Group, John Deere, Manitowoc Crane Group, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, Navistar, Sikorsky Aircraft/Lockheed Martin, Siemens Mobility, SelectTech Services Corporation, U.S. DoD.
What's more is that ONEIL has established itself within the Dayton community as a generous neighbor and respected employer. The company's meaningful work includes:
- Established the Helping Hands Committee to aid local families in need (1993)
- Accepted honors from the Dayton Area Early Childhood Coalition as a Family Friendly organization based on exemplary employee programs and activities. U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton presented the award (1994)
- Became wholly employee-owned (2015)
- Funded the ONEIL Center for Research Communication at Wright State University (2017)
- Established fellowship at Wright State University to honor late CEO Robert J. Heilman (2017)
- Committed to active employment of U.S. veterans, which currently account for 30 percent of the ONEIL team
"Nothing builds trust more than consistency over time, and we have that in droves," comments Olivas. "Our team is tenured, talented and tenacious, and I'm proud to work beside them each day." On average, ONEIL employees have an 11-and-a-half-year tenure, nearly tripling the national average of four years according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
To further develop employee culture and mark the next step in the brand's evolution, ONEIL promoted 24-year employee Donna England to serve as the company's wellness and engagement manager, a newly created position. In this role, England will promote a culture consistent with the ONEIL mission and brand values.
ONEIL will formally mark its 75 years with a company-wide celebration later this year.
About ONEIL
For 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.
For more information about ONEIL solutions, visit http://www.oneil.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
# # #
For more information, please contact Stephanie Llorente at (919) 271-6491, or email sllorente@prepcomm.com.
Media Contact
Stephanie Llorente, O'Neil & Associates, 919-271-6491, sllorente@prepcomm.com
SOURCE O'Neil & Associates