SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneScreen, along with partners at VTI, Microsoft Education and Qualcomm, is presenting a new concept for bringing schools the learning tools they need most - EdTech as a Service. From the campus to the classroom, schools can now count on always having current EdTech from a single, trusted partner.
This announcement, presented at InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, FL, includes an introductory video - https://youtu.be/K98EWM9hbuE - that demonstrates how the components of ETaaS from OneScreen and partners work together seamlessly to foster a better learning environment.
For more than a decade, OneScreen has been on the forefront of innovations that make life easier for school leaders, teachers, and students. Among the most significant innovations from OneScreen:
- First to develop solutions based on people-centric design in the AV industry
- First all-in-one solution including hardware, software, firmware and service
- First and still the only manufacturer to offer free, unlimited help and training
- First to appoint a Director of Education for customer outreach
Today, OneScreen goes further with the introduction of EdTech as a Service (ETaaS). ETaaS is a school-centric approach to providing essential EdTech such as interactive smart screens, AI-enhanced entryway managers, security cameras and laptops, all within a price-locked subscription plan with free, unlimited help and training. It also features an advanced management console so a school's IT leaders can easily manage messaging and data on all their smart screens at once.
ETaaS includes the GoSafe Pro temperature scanner at entryways to make sure all students, teachers, staff and visitors are cleared for the classroom. In the bigger picture, ETaaS includes AI-enhanced cameras to keep the entire campus safe and secure.
OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir explained, "When schools have ever-current tech that's always under warranty and price-locked at a low cost, students have the best chance at learning more and achieving more."
More information such as info sheets, how-to videos and scheduling for private demos, are all available on OneScreenSolutions.com and the OneScreen YouTube channel.
About OneScreen
OneScreen is a complete smart school technology provider with expertise in video collaboration and AI. We've discovered through experience that only the finest quality unified communications can bring people together with both the simplicity and detail they need. For nearly a decade, OneScreen has been a leading force in presenting the world with advances in audio-video, presentation and communications technologies.
From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen is there with customized tools teams need for smarter, more secure, more productive collaboration - smart screens, software, AI cameras, entryway managers and more. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, OneScreen has offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE. Learn more at
