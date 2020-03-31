SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress VIP, the leading provider of enterprise WordPress, has added OneSignal to its prestigious Technology Partnership program. Already used by WordPress VIP clients like Heavy, Global News, and USAToday, OneSignal joins a small group of enterprise technology companies serving VIP clients. The market-leading web customer engagement platform and a leading WordPress plugin for push notifications now include support for WordPress VIP.
As the experts in enterprise WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise clients include Capgemini, Facebook, Microsoft, and News Corp, among others.
OneSignal is a leader in push notifications, delivering more than 6 billion messages each day and implemented on more than 100,000 active WordPress sites. OneSignal's mission is to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale, and with 70% of the web push market, OneSignal is supporting more than 900,000 developers around the world.
With only 2% of traffic converting in an initial visit, push notifications have been proven to be the most effective way to remarket website visitors. Expensive retargeting options like email marketing services can't compare to the ROI boost companies see when using push notifications, with notifications having a 30X conversion rate over email along with high click-through rates exceeding 10% in some instances.
Among solutions offering push notifications and other tools for engagement, OneSignal consistently outperforms the competition by offering dynamic features, high-quality support, and the best architecture for high-volume notifications.
"Since deploying OneSignal, push notifications have grown into Future's third-largest traffic source, delivering millions of sessions a month to our publications." - Matt Greenwood, Audience Development Executive at Future PLC
Key criteria for technology partners include clear product expertise and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify companies with a proven track record of successful and forward-thinking implementations of WordPress integration at scale.
"WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we're poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "We're excited to welcome new partners alongside our existing community to help us deliver on the most demanding implementations of enterprise WordPress."
"WordPress support has always been a focus, our objective is to deliver an easy to integrate & use messaging tools, so partnering directly with WordPress VIP is a natural fit to help great content to scale," said OneSignal CEO & Co-Founder George Deglin.
For more information about OneSignal's partnership with WordPress VIP, please visit https://wpvip.com/partners/technology-partners/
About OneSignal
OneSignal is the market-leading push notification & in-app software provider. OneSignal aims to be the intelligent communication layer that enables businesses to reach their objectives. Supporting 900,000+ professionals with a best of breed customer engagement platform, OneSignal delivers 6 billion messages every day across the globe. Powered by superior architecture, the OneSignal platform delivers messages faster, more efficiently and at a greater scale than any other solution in the world.
Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, the company aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. The company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Capital & YCombinator. The company is based in San Mateo California.
About WordPress VIP
WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. VIP's platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. VIP supports flagship digital marketing platforms for some of the best-known brands, including Capgemini, Hachette Book Group, and Facebook. Our digital publishing clients span the media landscape, from focused outlets such as Quartz, TechCrunch, and FiveThirtyEight to some of the biggest publishers and sites in the world, like News Corp, Rolling Stone, and Abril.
With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with VIP's expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it's an unbeatable combination.
