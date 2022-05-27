ITGlobe will help deploy the OneSky UTM across India to increase airspace safety and efficiency.
EXTON, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSky is pleased to announce a partnership with ITGlobe, a leading provider of global aerospace engineering and design services. Through this collaboration, OneSky's proven uncrewed traffic management system (UTM) solutions will now be available in India exclusively through ITGlobe, who is dedicated to ensuring the safe integration of UAS operations and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations in the Indian national airspace for all stakeholders.
The partnership between OneSky and ITGlobe is especially important in India as drones integrate into the existing system. OneSky's UTM services provide a cooperative ecosystem of real-time airspace status. The OneSky UTM makes it easy for airspace authorities to register, identify, track, monitor, and manage UAS operations and all types of restricted flight areas in real-time. ITGlobe provides the established expertise in India to integrate the OneSky UTM.
ITGlobe's Vice President of Security Solutions, Gp Capt (Retd) MM Rao said, "Across India, there has been an increased use of remotely piloted vehicles for a range of activities, both civil and military, leading to a crowded environment in any given volume of airspace. The increased density of traffic calls for a need for increased vigilance to safety and to enhance freedom of action for the assets. Regulating traffic is aided by a digital platform that can integrate these uncrewed systems activities and provide a comprehensive situational awareness picture to the regulatory authorities while increasing the efficiency for exploitation of every inch of the airspace to achieve military objectives."
Bob Hammett, CEO of OneSky said, "We are excited to be working with our partners at ITGlobe. We have a proven relationship with them from our years working together at Analytical Graphics, Inc., and appreciate that shared heritage. Uncrewed systems are incredibly important for both civil and military missions. Our UTM helps ensure the safe, efficient, and effective integration of these new airspace operators into the Indian airspace. We are delighted to have a partner as capable as ITGlobe to help us deploy our UTM solutions in India."
OneSky is a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions for the aviation industry. Our goal is to harmonize the sky - ensuring safe, efficient, and scalable access to all airspace users. We take a robust and long-term approach to UTM, envisioning the challenges ahead as traffic management is unified for all operators. By working with all stakeholders - drone operators, drone manufacturers, and airspace authorities - we understand the unique challenges of this ecosystem and serve the critical needs of the community. More insights at http://www.onesky.xyz.
Our constant endeavor is to bring in new cutting-edge technologies to our customers and thus bridging the gap of supplies of high-tech solutions in the Indian Aerospace as well as Defense ecosystem. ITGlobe helps customers by providing a unique mix of marketing and technical expertise. Our customers rely on us for providing solutions to complex technical problems, including physics and geometrical simulations, analysis, and modeling. Our ability to establish symbiotic partnerships with industry's leading suppliers of products and services enables us to go a long way in delivering customers' requirements as per their tight schedules and pressing business demands.
