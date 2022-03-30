Disharoon Brings a Strong Leadership Background and a Passion for Implementing Innovative Solutions to His New Role
DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading Workday service partner, is proud to announce that Joe Disharoon has joined the Dallas-based company as its new Chief Technology Officer.
Disharoon brings more than 27 years of experience in the technology sector to his new role and has a proven track record of deploying advanced technology solutions as a business partner with more than 50 Fortune 500 companies.
Prior to joining OSV, Disharoon was the Chief Technology Officer for Kobie Marketing and the Senior Vice President of Technology for Epsilon. He has also held technology roles with Halliburton and Secor.
"Joe understands the commercial impact of technology, which is why we're so happy to have him on board with us," says Trey Campbell, CEO for OneSource Virtual. "OSV is a pioneer of the Business Process as a Service delivery model, which means that technology and innovation are part of our DNA. As we look to the future, we're excited to see how Joe can help us build on our existing foundation to deliver even more for our customers."
"I'm incredibly honored to be joining OSV as their next CTO," Disharoon says. "I'm passionate about creating solutions that drive efficiency and empower teams to be successful. And with a global service organization like OSV, I know the solutions we develop will not only empower our people for success but our customers as well."
ABOUT ONESOURCE VIRTUAL
OneSource Virtual (OSV) is the Workday partner that has helped more than 1,300 companies with everything from deployment to maintenance to payroll and more—all to make the day more doable. Founded in 2008, OSV pioneered Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and has become the leading provider of automated solutions for organizations of all sizes using Workday, delivering services with unparalleled choices, unwavering commitment, and uncompromising care. OneSource Virtual's global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe. OneSource Virtual: let's make the day more doable. Find your company's solution at http://www.onesourcevirtual.com.
