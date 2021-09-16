ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, announced an enhanced first-party data solution. With the addition of first-party data to consent and preference management, organizations can use one powerful platform to capture, centralize, govern, and sync data while keeping trust and transparency at the forefront of all consumer interactions.
As a part of the OneTrust Consent and Preference Management platform, the technology helps deepen direct customer relationships by capturing first-party data and activating it to deliver personalized engagements. Organizations can now simplify and automate data governance and compliance by implementing configurable rules for first-party data use across marketing platforms.
Register for the webinar: Solve Your Privacy-Personalization Paradox with First-Party Data taking place September 29, 11:00 am EDT/ 4:00 pm BST
As the regulatory and technical landscapes evolve and third-party cookies deprecate a strategy that includes zero- and first-party data capture is critical to delivering powerful campaigns that yield results, improve ROI and honor privacy.
With OneTrust's Consent and Preference Management solution, organizations can create customized and engaging forms to capture first-party data, centrally collect and store this data, and honor consent and preferences across the entire MarTech system –– all while maintaining compliance with global regulations. This future-proof strategy allows organizations to combine consent receipts, marketing preferences, and first-party data into a competitive advantage by providing personalization while proving they respect privacy.
With OneTrust First-Party Data solution, customers can:
- Configure Customized Experiences: Design and deploy a transparent front-end customer experience with out-of-the-box customizable collection points and preference centers and set up granular logic to capture data at the right time.
- Future-Proof Data Sources: Enhance customer profiles with first-party data and begin to replace other data sources like third-party cookies. Customers can also easily update data through a self-service preference center.
- Centralize Data: Create a single source of trust for all systems, provide transparency for customers and centralize your proof-of marketing compliance with stored customer consent, preferences, and first-party data.
- Automate Data Integrations: Sync real-time, reliable first-party data to your MarTech stack to ensure accuracy and permission-based remarketing and retargeting.
- Personalize Campaigns: Deliver the content, products, services, and offers that are most relevant to audience segments.
Availability:
OneTrust First-Party Data Solution is available today. To get started, contact your OneTrust client executive or request a demo today.
OneTrust and OneTrust First-Party Data are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.
About OneTrust
OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.
The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:
- OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software
- OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification
- OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software
- OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange
- OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software
- OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software
- OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software
- OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software
In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."
OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.
To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
