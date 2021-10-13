ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this new partnership, OneVoice Communications Inc. will add to its portfolio 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities in a single-vendor solution for employee communications, collaboration and customer engagement. OneVoice Communications will be able to provide integrations for customers with Microsoft Teams and SalesForce among many other products and services.
"VARs provide organizations with essential guidance and valuable services to help them with digital transformation efforts and move off of legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems. By teaming up with trusted partners, like OneVoice, together we can capitalize on this major growth opportunity by expanding adoption of the 8x8 XCaaS single-vendor, integrated cloud communications and contact center solution." Michael Cibelli, VP North America Channel
About OneVoice Communication
OneVoice specializes in creating a flexible customized package of voice, data and other business communications services for enterprise and government businesses since 2000.With our headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, our client's partner with OneVoice because of our geographic coverage and ability to create customized communication solutions that meet their unique business needs.
