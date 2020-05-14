LAKEWOOD, Ohio, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix is proud to participate in the launch of Amazon Kendra, a highly accurate and easy to use enterprise search service powered by machine learning from Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Amazon Kendra delivers powerful natural language search capabilities to customer websites and applications so their end users can more easily find the information they need. When users ask a question, Amazon Kendra uses finely tuned machine learning algorithms to understand the context and return the most relevant results, whether that be a precise answer or an entire document.
"Search capabilities have evolved over the years. Users now expect the same experience they get from the semantic and natural language search engines and conversational interfaces they use in their personal lives," notes Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "Powered by machine learning and natural language understanding, Amazon Kendra improves employee productivity by up to 25%. With more accurate enterprise search, Amazon Kendra opens new opportunities for keyword-based on-premises and SaaS search users to migrate to the cloud and avoid contract lock-ins."
Onix has been a leader in the enterprise search space since 2002. The company provides 1:1 consulting, planning, and deployment of search solutions for hundreds of clients with a team that includes 10 certified deployment engineers. Onix has won six prestigious awards for enterprise search and boasts a 98% Customer Satisfaction Rating.
About Onix
As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.
Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including OnSpend, a cloud billing and budget management software solution.
Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.
Contact:
Robin Suttell
Onix
216-801-4984
robin@onixnet.com