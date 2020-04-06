LAKEWOOD, Ohio, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix today announced that it has received the 2019 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year for Cloud Migration.
The cloud solutions provider was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem by leveraging Google Cloud's Platform to create comprehensive and compelling cloud migration solutions for joint customers.
"We are honored and humbled to win this important award. It's a testament to the skills of our team and the tireless work we perform on behalf of our valued customers," noted Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "While we achieved this award for our cloud migration expertise, we also provide comprehensive cloud services tailored to each customer's needs, helping them achieve their strategic goals."
As part of the application process, Onix detailed its successful cloud migration work with retail customer Batteries Plus Bulbs, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair franchise.
Batteries Plus made the strategic decision to migrate to the cloud to propel their business to the next level. As a current satisfied customer, they collaborated with Onix to partner on the migration to Google Cloud.
The Onix team guided Batteries Plus throughout the process, from the initial planning stages to post-migration support. Onix used Google Cloud Migrate for Compute Engine for an easy Google Cloud deployment without any latency issues.
Other Google Cloud solutions used during the on-prem-to-Google Cloud migration included Cloud Storage, Cloud VPC and VPN, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud IAM and Resource Manager, and Stackdriver Monitoring and Logging. The Onix-led migration team was able to move the company's 114 servers in a month.
Jason Thelen, Infrastructure Architect at Batteries Plus said, "Onix's team demonstrated notable skill and knowledge, and we were comfortable with their capabilities and the tools they were bringing forward in the project."
Now that Batteries Plus is up and running on Google Cloud, Thelen said he sees a notable increase in performance and availability across all migrated applications in stores and at HQ.
"We're delighted to recognize Onix's work on behalf of customers," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Onix has demonstrated strong expertise and results in cloud migration over the past year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to help customers succeed."
About Onix
As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.
Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including OnSpend, a cloud billing and budget management software solution.
Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.
Contact:
Robin Suttell
Onix
216-801-4984
robin@onixnet.com