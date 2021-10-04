JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online Business Systems (Online) and Tauruseer announce a partnership to deliver compliance sustainability through a robust SaaS solution that enables DevSecOps and CI/CD engineering, along with essential cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services.
With recent high-profile attacks driving U.S. Executive Orders for Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Performance and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)-based security, this partnership comes at a pivotal moment in time as organizations and boards look to understand software risk and compliance on a portfolio basis.
"We are focused on helping our clients quickly discover, manage, and reduce the threats that pose some of the largest risks to their business," said Rob Harvey, Managing Director, Risk Security & Privacy, Online. "By partnering with Tauruseer, our clients have access to a single platform for understanding and addressing security, governance, and compliance goals. Separating signal-from-noise across silos with the use of their cognitive engines — especially when a product team may require 20 to 50 tools — is something no point tool can do. We haven't seen these capabilities before."
Solving Security and Compliance Sustainability Together
DevSecOps is a combination of tools and workflows making software development and deployment faster, more reliable, and more secure. Tauruseer unifies all the risk data from all the tools, connecting people, processes, technologies, and behaviors. The platform allows end-users, operators, and analysts to configure product-centric software and infrastructure in a no-code manner that helps monitor and troubleshoot systems. The solution provides complete visibility across the DevSecOps infrastructure and allows users to analyze every layer of their operation.
Online wraps their proven, robust risk, security, and privacy domain knowledge around the tooling, and its findings, to address the operational process needs and attestation tasks. Their portfolio of services is designed to solve cybersecurity and risk challenges the right way, the first time.
This partnership solves critical challenges for clients. Whether it's reducing the cost of compliance reporting, monitoring, measuring and analyzing every step of CI/CD pipelines, supporting security audits or developing custom dashboards and KPIs/KRIs for customers—the partnership provides an out-of-the-box solution.
Organizations in various vertical markets such as financial services, payments, digital commerce, healthcare, energy, and government contractors will benefit from:
1. Faster, more agile delivery and reduced time to market
2. Improved security posture and reduced risk
3. Reduced operational and development costs
4. Improved customer experiences and satisfaction
5. Environment-agnostic builds to avoid vendor lock-in
6. Maintained audit ready compliance for less operational disruption
"Everyone wants to "shift left," yet the reality is the tools and processes are built for developers, leaving cybersecurity out of the conversation. Online is a very exciting opportunity, already proving incredible expertise in solving cybersecurity problems and staying ahead with innovation. With our 'no-code' approach, security leaders are able to ramp up Product Security programs quickly without having to be a developer. Online's ability to seek out solutions like this prove they go above and beyond to ensure customer success makes this a tremendous partnership," said Jeremy Vaughan, CEO Tauruseer.
Using a shared support model, Online and Tauruseer provide value long after initial deployment through a service level agreement (SLA), defined professional services, and a commitment to future product innovation. The pricing is simple for end users wishing to purchase a single bundle with the option to include a SaaS subscription.The partnered offerings are available today. To discuss, please contact rsp@obsglobal.com or sales@tauruseer.com.
About Online Business Systems
Online Business Systems (Online) is a digital transformation and cybersecurity consultancy. Since 1986 Online has been using technology to deliver dramatic business results for companies throughout Canada, USA and EMEA. Their unsurpassed delivery, people, and the Online culture of loyalty, trust and commitment to mutual success set them apart. Today Online has over 350 business and technical consultants throughout Canada, US and EMEA. Online has been recognized on the "Best Workplaces in Canada" list for 15 consecutive years. For more information about Online or their services please visit https://www.obsglobal.com/
About Tauruseer
Tauruseer is the ProductOps Risk Management Platform. Powered by the patented Cognition Engine™, the platform was purpose-built to optimize DevSecOps performance, security, and compliance – enabling Security and IT professionals to intelligently adapt software delivery in real-time based on proactive insights across products, infrastructure, and development. Tauruseer helps product-led businesses establish and scale risk-based Product Security Programs automatically and continuously—company-wide. The result is significantly reduced costs and risks — speeding up the business without sacrificing compliance needs or compromising security. Tauruseer was built by enterprise CTOs, CISOs, and a former Unit Chief for FBI Cyberterrorism. For more information, please visit https://www.tauruseer.com/
