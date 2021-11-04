WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now through November 15, members of the public are invited to join the national online dialogue on "Advancing Financial Equity for Individuals with Disabilities." Hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)'s Office of Disability Employment Policy and the Employee Benefits Security Administration, this virtual town hall is gathering ideas to help inform future content enhancements to Secure Your Financial Future: A Toolkit for Individuals with Disabilities and help the department create equitable opportunities for employment and financial empowerment for people with disabilities, particularly those from underserved communities.
Participants in the online dialogue can submit their own ideas or comment and vote on the ideas submitted by others to help DOL ensure the Financial Toolkit provides the information and resources an individual with a disability needs to become economically empowered during all stages of their career journey. Whether preparing for a job, starting a job, maintaining a job, changing or losing a job, or retiring from a job, these crowdsourced contributions will help DOL identify:
- New information and resources to include in the toolkit;
- Ways to address underserved and marginalized populations; and
- Frequently asked employment-related financial questions and helpful resources.
In conjunction with the online dialogue, ePolicyWorks and DOL will be hosting a Twitter chat on November 10 from 3-4 p.m. ET to continue the conversation and engage with featured guests and the public. You can join the chat in real-time on Twitter by following "#EPWChat" on November 10.
Join the dialogue at any time now through November 15 by visiting WorkforceSystems.IdeaScale.com.
About ePolicyWorks:
ePolicyWorks is a web-based approach to policymaking that engages citizens and stakeholders in new and innovative ways. The initiative leverages crowdsourcing to address barriers to employment for people with disabilities through real-time collaboration and communication around key issues. The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) works to develop and influence policies and practices that increase the number and quality of employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Media Contact
Hope Adler, on behalf of ePolicyWorks, (301) 412-6044, hadler@conceptscommunications.com
SOURCE ePolicyWorks