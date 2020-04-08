LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOO Digital is experiencing a surge in demand for its cloud dubbing services as major Hollywood studios and global streaming services turn to a work-from-home dubbing industry.
In response to the increased demand, ZOO is rapidly recruiting dubbing directors, voice actors and script adaptors from across the industry to work on a freelance basis.
Alongside its multi-language dubbing services, ZOO is also supporting its clients, which include the major Hollywood studios and leading streaming services, with ADR and voice capture for animation content.
ZOO's dubbing service, launched in 2017, operates without the need for a specific studio location. Directors and voice actors can collaborate online in real-time from any approved and tested location. This makes it the ideal solution to respond to the current crisis in the dubbing industry and provide business continuity for content owners.
The service provider is working with newly onboarded directors and voice artists to ease the transition to work-from-home recording and bring continuity for entertainment content owners with projects that need completing.
ZOO President, Gordon Doran said: "We want to support the dubbing studios, directors and actors to keep working and earning during these difficult times – and help our customers to keep their global audiences entertained when they need it the most.
"We're migrating projects to our proven network of distributed, approved home-recording locations without any detrimental impact to quality or security. With the media localization industry becoming more collaborative, we are also supporting our competitors to complete any in-progress projects for their customers."
For more information about cloud dubbing or to apply to work with ZOO, visit zoodigital.com.
About ZOO Digital
ZOO Digital is an award-winning provider of cloud-powered localization and digital distribution services for TV and movie content – including dubbing, subtitling and captioning.
We combine cutting-edge technology, a dedicated workforce in LA, London, Sheffield and Dubai, and a highly experienced global talent network to provide end-to-end services that deliver high-quality localization for any volume and genre of content.
We work with the biggest names in global entertainment and media, including the major Hollywood studios and global streaming services, to help them reach audiences everywhere.
