NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Fashion Retail Market in India segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and end-user (women, men, and kids)" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The Online Fashion Retail Market share in India is expected to increase by USD 22.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rise in internet and smartphone penetration and the growing acceptance of digital payment systems are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers will challenge market growth.
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the global internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Major Biometrics Market Vendors
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- A M Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd.
- Adidas AG
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Clues Network Pvt. Ltd.
- eBay Inc.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd.
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- Walmart Inc.
Online Fashion Retail Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 22.97 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.20
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A M Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd., Adidas AG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Clues Network Pvt. Ltd., eBay Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Walmart Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
