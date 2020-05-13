NEWARK, Del., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawtify is an online graphic design software with vector drawing, layout, photo editing, and typography. It works on all platforms.
The long-awaited online graphic maker.
In the visual age, everyone is a reader or creator of content, but creating beautiful graphics is not easy. Unlike most online design software, Drawtify not only provides high-quality design templates, but it also integrates powerful design functions. This makes Drawtify the best online alternative to CorelDraw, InDesign. Drawtify will be your best choice!
1. Vector drawing
Whether you are making a logo or creating content, the vector drawing function of Drawtify is as good as CorelDRAW. Using drawing tools (pen, pencil, combine, and editable shape library), you can easily create unique shapes.
2. Layout
Whether it is making a flyer, poster, or booklet, the layout function is very important. Like InDesign, Drawtify has excellent layout capabilities. For example, align, isometric, same width, same height, layer, group, guide, etc., even multi-page editing functions.
3. Photo editing
Almost all beautiful images start with photo editing. Drawtify collects and optimizes most of the photo editing functions of PS. For example, picture filter, transparency, montage, path cutout, etc. Additionally, one-click can realize the mask function of the art frame.
4. Typography
Artistic text is a graphic design trend, and even directly creates artistic plain text images. In addition to basic editing, Drawtify also integrates text path tools. You can also add outlines, filters, gradient, texture, and 3D.
5. Design plugin
Whether it is a label, ID card, gift card, invoice, report, or even an amazing infographic, the built-in design plug-in of Drawtify can easily realize visual data. For example, barcodes, QR codes, charts, maps.
6. Online resources
Drawtify has built-in, 100+ standard format, 3000+ stunning templates, thousands of elements, 1M+ HD images, 10K+ icons & shapes, rich backgrounds, and 200+ color schemes. This makes the design easier, and it's free.
7. Online storage, import, and export
Drawtify supports the fast-import of image and SVG and Gif animation. You can store data online and can access it anywhere, or one-click to download high-quality images in JPG, PNG, PDF, SVG. Or print directly. Of course, if you create animations you can download it as Gif, APNG, SVG, and WebP video.
Start enjoying! It's free!
Quickly create your brand, marketing, digital publications, and social media images.
