NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery Delivery Services Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online grocery delivery services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising income level, westernization of buying habits, and raising awareness about online grocery shopping will facilitate the online grocery delivery services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market value is set to grow by USD 800 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 25.25% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is segmented by end-user (individuals and others).
- By End-user- The online grocery delivery services market share growth by the individuals segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.25%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 800.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
23.29
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key consumer countries
China, UK, US, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms is notably driving the online grocery delivery services market growth, although factors such as end-user perception for online grocery shopping may impede the market growth.
Moreover, the growth in demand for functional foods and beverages will be a key trend supporting the online grocery delivery services market share growth.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Albertsons Companies Inc.- The company is involved in offering wide range of products such as beverages, breads, cookies, snacks, cereals and many more.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.- The company is involved in offering wide range of products such as accessories, gift cards, office supplies, pet supplies and many more.
- Ocado Retail Ltd.- The company is involved in offering fresh and chilled foods, soft drinks, clothing and many more.
- SPAR International
- Target Corp.
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India were highly affected by the pandemic. The demand for online grocery delivery services increased exponentially in the first half of 2020, owing to stringent regulations imposed by governments to maintain social distancing and make people stay at home during the pandemic. The online grocery delivery services market report has further insights to estimate the COVID recovery rate in all the regions.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individuals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albertsons Companies Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.
- Ocado Retail Ltd.
- SPAR International
- Target Corp.
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
