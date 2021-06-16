HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Graduates from Texas Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time online public school for students in grades 3-12 across the state, were celebrated during an online commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 13. The Class of 2021 is made up of 736 graduates who collectively earned more than $3.8 million in scholarships and awards.
"This is my final year as a school administrator and I am so pleased that it was spent with such an exceptional class," said Lea Ann Lockard, Executive Director of Texas Connections Academy, who will retire at the end of the school year. "We are grateful we were able to provide a consistent education despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. These students have shown their perseverance and were able to succeed under the most difficult circumstances. They are truly unstoppable."
Texas Connections Academy students have diverse backgrounds, which means they have a variety of plans for the future. From the 2021 graduating class, nearly 66 percent have plans to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additionally, graduates intend to enter the workforce directly upon graduation (9 percent) or attend vocational training programs (8 percent), while other have plans to join the military, take a gap year or to pursue other opportunities. Among the graduates is valedictorian Emily Moon and salutatorian Anna Asako.
The 2020-21 school year was a highly successful one for Texas Connections Academy. The school was recently ranked No. 28 in Niche's 2021 Best Online High Schools in America report for the best online high schools in the country. Additionally, Texas Connections Academy received the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award.
Texas Connections Academy is in its 12th year providing students a welcoming and distraction-free learning environment and serves more than 7,800 students in grades 3-12 across the state. The school offers learning plans that are flexible and can be uniquely tailored to match a child's needs and abilities. Texas Connections Academy's state-certified teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions. Enrollment for Texas Connections Academy's 2021-2022 school year is currently open. The school delivers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment.
Families interested in Texas Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. To learn more about the enrollment process and view a complete list of events, visit http://www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Texas Connections Academy
Texas Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 3-12. Operating as an approved Houston Independent School District (HISD) External Performance Contract Campus and accredited through HISD, Texas Connections Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800–382–6010 or visit http://www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com.
