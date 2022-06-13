NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Language Learning Market by Product (Courses, Solutions, and Apps) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online language learning market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 29.96 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are driving the growth of the online language learning market. Online language learning programs are less expensive compared with offline programs. Online learning also has other benefits such as easy registration, live chats and forums, immediate feedback on quizzes and tests, and self-paced learning. Hence, the low cost of online language learning, along with its benefits, will drive the growth of the global online language learning market during the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in language learning will challenge the online language learning market during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in language learning reduces the time taken in learning a language when compared to traditional methods of language learning. The curriculum of online language learning platforms is highly relevant and customized as per learners' needs.
Market Segmentation
By product, the online language learning market report is segmented into courses, solutions, and apps. The courses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The course segment will be primarily driven by the rapid growth of self-paced e-learning in the education market.
By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the online language learning market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Rosetta Stone Inc.
- Sanako Corp.
- Voxy Inc.
Online Language Learning Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 29.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.67
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Babbel GmbH, Benesse Holdings Inc., Busuu Ltd., Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educational Testing Service, EF Education First Ltd., Enux Education Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Linguarama International Ltd., Linguatronics LC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Voxy Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
