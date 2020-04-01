CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOCD, a telehealth company that specializes in identifying and treating people with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), today reported that therapy sessions on its platform have more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in early March. NOCD, which is the only virtual provider focused exclusively on OCD, currently has the largest OCD treatment community in the world and expects this number to increase significantly in the second quarter as more individuals turn to online care first.
NOCD offers live, face-to-face video sessions with licensed therapists and 24/7 support between sessions from personalized peer communities and self-help tools.
"COVID-19 is having a significant impact on those who suffer from OCD," said Stephen Smith, CEO and founder of NOCD. "As a telehealth company that specializes in treating people with OCD in an effective, affordable, and convenient way, we're stepping up to the plate. Our head of clinical services has seen 200 patients suffering from OCD and anxiety related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now more than ever, it is important to learn effective skills to cope with anxiety and maintain overall mental health. During this difficult time, NOCD is here to support the OCD community in any way possible."
OCD is a chronic anxiety disorder in which patients have recurring, unwanted thoughts, ideas or sensations (obsessions). To address these obsessions, patients perform actions repetitively (compulsions). It is estimated that OCD affects about 8.5 million Americans or 2.5 percent of the population. According to the World Health Organization, OCD is ranked among the top 10 most disabling conditions. Medical costs and use of outpatient medical services are 3 times greater among people with OCD than among those with depression. Patients with OCD are 10 times more likely to commit suicide than the general population. But advances in therapy, therapy access and medication over the past decade have led to improvements in treating OCD.
It is a very challenging time for the OCD population. Patients with contamination and harm fears are afraid of contracting as well as transmitting COVID-19. Patients may respond with compulsive visits to the emergency room; utilizing COVID-19 screening resources to alleviate their fear of being a COVID-19 carrier. In addition, social isolation tends to worsen all types of OCD and any accompanying mood issues. Current social distancing recommendations create detrimental financial and travel challenges that have a direct impact on patients access to important therapy sessions.
Individuals with OCD are encouraged to visit www.treatmyocd.com to learn more as well as to download the NOCD app. Free introductory sessions are available for individuals to learn more about working with an NOCD therapist. For any questions about NOCD's services, send an email to info@nocdhelp.com
Media Contact
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners, LLC
Tel: (212) 845-4242
Nic.Johnson@russopartnersllc.com