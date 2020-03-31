$360 Million dollars in Litecoin and Bitcoin up for grabs with join.BitcoinRewards.com Google Chrome extension.
BRISBANE, Australia, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinRewards' new Google Chrome extension is raising the bar in the online shopping world, geared towards Bitcoin, the ambitious team is set to distribute $360 Million USD in Bitcoin and new reward addition Litecoin just for shopping online in 2020.
The young startup has been working closely with forward thinking innovator and former Google engineer Charlie Lee and the team from the Litecoin Foundation over the past months to enable wider distribution and access to both Litecoin and Bitcoin. Shoppers in the USA and abroad are earning as much as $2,000 USD a year in Bitcoin rewards simply by shopping online with many of the 1,500 plus stores through join.BitcoinRewards.com.
BitcoinRewards essentially gives free Litecoin and Bitcoin to people who just shop online using the Google Chrome browser extension join.bitcoinrewards.com. There is no better time to shop online than now and earn free LTC and BTC given the current social and economic challenges facing society.
Charlie Lee, Director of the Litecoin Foundation said, "We're excited to see the team from BitcoinRewards enable Litecoin and share the Litecoin Foundation's vision of global awareness, education and adoption. BitcoinRewards lowers the barriers to entry for both BTC and LTC by providing a solution where people can learn and earn at the same time."
The process is as simple as visiting join.BitcoinRewards.com and downloading the new BitcoinRewards Google chrome extension, it takes less than 30 seconds.
BitcoinRewards' founder and CEO Kahn Hood said, "Existing BitcoinRewards members have traditionally enjoyed earning Bitcoin via the web platform, but the new Google Chrome extension removes additional steps, enabling online shopping enthusiasts to never miss an opportunity to earn Litecoin and Bitcoin again."
The BitcoinRewards extension engages its free members when browsing participating stores with a non-evasive notification. It's as simple as 1-click to activate BitcoinRewards. Members then receive a pending reward displayed within the extension as well as an email notification. The reward status changes to approved when the return period of the purchased goods has passed or the service such as accommodation has been utilized.
With an average reward of 7%, online shoppers are dumping their old rewards and points based platforms to tap into Bitcoin and Litecoin due to the joint efforts of BitcoinRewards and the Litecoin Foundation.
About BitcoinRewards
Join.BitcoinRewards.com is a free members-based Google Chrome extension and web-platform enabling crypto enthusiasts and value shoppers around the world the ability to earn Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC) and other digital currencies when shopping with more than 1,500+ of their favorite online stores. Registered in Australia, BitcoinRewards provides a risk-free solution for global participants to earn free digital currency. For more information visit https://join.bitcoinrewards.com.
About Litecoin Foundation
The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance Litecoin for the good of society by developing and promoting state-of-the-art blockchain technologies. Registered in Singapore, the Foundation is comprised of full time and volunteer support from around the globe. For more information, visit https://litecoin-foundation.org.