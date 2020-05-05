DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Online Tutoring Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online tutoring industry is expected to see a thrust during the period of coronavirus outbreak. The online education is seemingly getting traction nowadays in COVID-19 affected countries, such as the US, China, India, and the European countries. This is due to rapidly changing circumstances which has compelled the government and schools to promote the online education system.
As no country has foreseen or planned for the consequences of the worldwide pandemic; therefore, no prior measures were taken by the government and parents for the education of the children. Here, the online tutoring is playing a key role to cater the loss of education in this mean time.
Prior to the spread of coronavirus, there were various factors that have been driving the market growth, including the increasing number of open universities and availability of online courses from experts of top universities. However, with the spread of coronavirus and the school closures, there are several factors that are acting as a catalyst in the market growth during this outbreak, including government support for the education of students and availability of a large number of online learning platforms in regional languages.
Global online tutoring industry report is segmented based on the type of courses, including STEM courses, language courses, and others. STEM courses are expected to gain traction during this pandemic situation. This is due to its growing uses in among school and college going students.
According to the UN, around 22 countries on three continents have closed schools due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19. In the US, school closures for eight weeks and more have been declared in the country in early March 2020. Whereas, the schools in China are closed since late January 2020 and no news has been published till date regarding the reopening of the schools. Therefore, the parents and schools are adopting these home-based courses for the students.
In addition, the effect of COVID-19 on online tutoring industry is analyzed from a geographical standpoint by including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World in the report. Asia-Pacific is contributing a major role in the growth of the online tutoring market during this pandemic situation. In China alone, there are over 250 million students affected by school closure.
The government support for online tutoring is one among the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, the Government of China launched national remote learning platforms for primary and senior high school students. Prior to this, the local tech companies of China, including Alibaba and Tencent, launched their free online courses. Similar scenarios are seen in other COVID-19 affected countries, including India and Japan.
Some of the companies operating in the global online tutoring market and get prominently affected with this outbreak include Alibaba Group (DingTalk), Alison, BYJU'S, Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Coursera Inc., TAL Education Group, Tencent (Yuanfudao), Varsity Tutors LLC, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
These companies are looking for the geographical expansion of their services in the lockdown countries by announcing free version of their services. For instance, in March 2020, Varsity Tutors launched Virtual School Day for free in the course of COVID-19 school closures. The company offers online classes of core subjects for students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Therefore, the companies operating in the online tutoring market can adopt various strategies to mark their significance across the globe during this mean time.
The market players can sign a partnership with the schools or the government of the respected countries and facilitate the students with subject material that can be accessed online. This can considerably enhance the company's growth in a long-run.
This report covers:
- A comprehensive research methodology of global online tutoring Industry.
- A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting global online tutoring Industry.
- Insights about market determinants which are stimulating global online tutoring Industry.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1. Research Methods and Tools
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
2.3. Supply & Demand Analysis
3. Industry Overview
3.1. Historical market growth estimation in online tutoring industry excluding COVID-19 pandemic effect
3.2. Deviations in the online tutoring industry growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. By Course Type
4.1.1. STEM Courses
4.1.2. Language Courses
4.1.3. Others
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Major Economies
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. Japan
5.3.3. India
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Alibaba Group (DingTalk)
6.2. Alison
6.3. Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (BYJU'S)
6.4. Chegg Inc.
6.5. Club Z! Inc.
6.6. Coursera Inc.
6.7. TAL Education Group
6.8. Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Yuanfudao)
6.9. Varsity Tutors LLC
6.10. Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9cwmy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
or E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716