SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineDoctor.com, a trusted source for content and information about online medical and healthcare services, has published an in-depth review of the best online supplement and prescription services of 2021. Research experts examined platforms based on several core features and customer feedback.
The service providers were required to guarantee all authentic medications were from legitimate pharmacists. It was also mandatory for each platform to provide services that can address a variety of customer needs. The final list prioritized companies that offer convenient same-day consultations, delivery, automatic refills, and mobile apps to manage services on the go.
"Over the years, the FDA has identified many web pharmacies that sell unapproved or fake prescription drugs," says Mitchell Fong. "Our experts developed this guide to highlight the most trusted online supplement and prescription services."
OnlineDoctor.com used a 100-point scoring system to assess each service for ease of use, convenience, technology, personalization as well as an overall score. To access the complete list of the best online supplement and prescription services of 2021, please visit https://www.onlinedoctor.com/top-legal-online-supplement-prescription-services/.
Best Online Supplement and Prescription Services of 2021
LemonAid Health — Best Overall
Humana Pharmacy — Best Delivery Service
iHerb — Best Online Supplement Store
Nurx — Best for Women
Hims — Best for Men
ABOUT ONLINEDOCTOR.COM
Onlinedoctor.com provides the latest content, advice, and information about online medical services and healthcare options. The patient-focused platform was developed to help consumers make informed decisions about their health. Managed by a team of industry experts, the website is a leading source for unbiased articles and data-driven research. Onlinedoctor.com is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is formerly known as OnlineMedicalCare.org. To learn more, visit https://www.onlinedoctor.com/.
