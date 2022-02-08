RENO, Nev., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnlineMastersDegrees.org (OMD) -- an organization that provides expert-driven data and information on master's degrees -- has published its 2022 rankings of the best colleges and universities in the U.S. for online master's degree programs. The rankings highlight this year's schools with the strongest combinations of online master's program availability, overall affordability, and student and career services.
"Part of our goal is to recognize the schools that make learning at the master's level more accessible," said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OnlineMastersDegrees.org. "This means programs with online course options, lower tuition rates and healthy financial aid packages. Together, these measures open graduate school doors to more and more students across the country."
OMD's rankings come at a time when demand for master's degree programs is on the rise. In October of 2021, the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) reported a 7.3 percent increase in first-time graduate student enrollment in Fall 2020. First-time, part-time student enrollment rose by 13.5 percent. The CGS report cites the growth of online and hybrid learning options as a primary driver of these trends.
"While accessibility played a major role in our rankings, we also rewarded colleges and universities with a clear focus on student success," said Darland. "Each school in our rankings has both academic counseling and career placement services available to its students. These are must-haves in higher education today."
OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 schools using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Their data science team then created an algorithm to rank these schools in 70 unique master's degree subjects. To qualify, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have academic counseling and career placement services. Primary data points applied to the ranking algorithm include the following:
- Number of online programs in subject area
- Number of online students
- Online program tuition and fees
- Percentage of students offered institutional aid
- Amount of institutional aid awarded per student
