NEW YORK, N.Y. and PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onna and Zapproved have today announced a direct integration between Onna's Knowledge Integration Platform and Zapproved's ZDiscovery platform to create a more seamless legal hold experience than ever before, particularly for unstructured data.
Through this integration, joint Onna and Zapproved customers will be able to automatically preserve Slack data at the point of hold issuance — something that has not been possible until now. Slack legal holds initiated from Zapproved's ZDiscovery Preserve are instantly applied to archived data in Onna, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with preserving Slack data.
Until now, businesses have struggled with a way to deal with legal hold management for unstructured data. Traditionally, preserving Slack data required multiple steps, including notifying custodians from a legal hold platform, followed by a repeated process to identify, collect and hold Slack data from a separate platform. This integration will enable customers to place holds and send out communications seamlessly, starting first with Slack and then expanding to other applications, where a single hold for selected custodians in ZDiscovery Preserve can be automatically applied across multiple data sources in Onna.
Data can be searched, culled, and exported for review at any time, which improves legal self-service by creating less dependence on the IT department. The integration can be set up quickly and easily, and features an intuitive user experience that allows for rapid time to value.
"As cloud collaboration apps exploded over the last year, more corporate legal teams are staring at the unprecedented challenge of finding and extracting meaning from vast amounts of unstructured data," said Rekha Shenoy, Chief Product and Customer Officer at Zapproved. "Making this unstructured data more discoverable, while empowering users to preserve it wherever it lives, is key for the success of a company's eDiscovery program, and is one of the main drivers behind our collaboration with Onna."
"Onna and Zapproved have combined our complementary best-in-class solutions to solve customers' complex and multifaceted eDiscovery workflows better than any single purported 'end-to-end' solution can," said Kelly Griswold, Chief Operating Officer at Onna. "After all, eDiscovery is not a single problem to solve, but rather a multi-stage workflow that requires targeted technology to address. Together, Onna and Zapproved provide a leading experience across the entire EDRM, giving customers a comprehensive solution where the integration of technologies is already taken care of and not an additional responsibility that customers have to manage themselves."
About Onna
Onna integrates knowledge from all workplace applications, allowing anyone to unify, protect, search, automate, and build on top of their organization's proprietary knowledge. With the rise of cloud-based and hosted workplace apps, knowledge is extremely fragmented and difficult to access in most organizations, costing businesses huge amounts of time and money in searching for their own information.
Onna's Machine Learning-based Knowledge Integration Platform can be connected to any
cloud or on-premise application, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, and many more. It supports eDiscovery, information governance, knowledge management, archiving, monitoring for private and sensitive data sharing, and building bespoke internal workflow apps using proprietary information.
With headquarters in New York City and Barcelona and teams in Raleigh, San Francisco, Toulouse, and London, Onna supports some of the world's leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Fitbit, Lyft, NewsCorp, and Slack. Onna has raised $43M from investors, including Atomico, Dawn Capital, Dropbox, and Slack Fund. To learn more, visit http://www.onna.com.
About Zapproved
Founded in 2008, Zapproved builds eDiscovery software designed to help corporate legal teams reduce costs and mitigate risk. The ZDiscovery platform unites Zapproved's industry-leading legal hold management with its intuitive processing and review engine to enable corporate legal teams to manage ediscovery more efficiently, cost-effectively, and confidently – and with the built-in flexibility to bring in outside counsel for high risk and highly complex cases.
Zapproved has more than 350 corporate customers, including 20% of the F100, and an unwavering commitment to keeping customers ridiculously successful. Learn more at http://www.zapproved.com.
