LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe today announced it has selected Onna, the world's first Knowledge Integration Platform, as winner of the "eDiscovery Innovation of the Year" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is Onna's second award as in 2020, Onna was named "Overall eDiscovery Solution of the Year" in the inaugural LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.
By connecting natively to over 30 of today's most popular cloud applications, Onna's Knowledge Integration Platform empowers organizations to find their hardest-to-reach (and mainly unstructured) data, cutting out the need for third-party help and saving legal and IT users weeks of waiting time and millions of dollars.
The data that Onna collects is enriched through Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Optical Character Recognition to create an easily searchable repository of an organization's most critical information. Whether users need to sync data indefinitely or choose a specific data set, Onna provides the flexibility to decide what data is processed. Additionally, its self-serve model empowers users to work autonomously and privately, without having to burden IT to fulfill discovery requests.
"As enterprise SaaS grows, more organizations are racing to gain control of their data. But before you can preserve, archive, secure, or leverage any information, you first need to find it – and whether you're an eDiscovery professional or a knowledge worker, you should be empowered to do so," said Salim Elkhou, founder and CEO of Onna. "Onna is committed to continuous innovation to meet the needs of organizations when it comes to finding and accessing data, and we are thrilled to be recognized once again by LegalTech Breakthrough as we continue on this journey to make people's proprietary information more accessible, useful, and private."
Since the start of 2020, Onna has implemented dozens of major product enhancements, including adding new data source connectors like Zoom and improving existing connectors like Microsoft Teams. The company has also expanded on critical features like preservation, including integrating with eDiscovery platform Zapproved to automatically preserve Slack data for legal hold for the very first time.
"Although eDiscovery is typically thought of as a niche legal function, we believe it's the impetus for enterprise-readiness in compliance, security, knowledge management, and more. Getting a handle on data isn't just a legal problem – there is a need to discover information for so many other purposes," continued Elkhou.
From identifying sensitive PII to comply with privacy laws, to surfacing information quickly for M&A due diligence or internal investigations, Onna envisions a platform that enables organizations to tap into the power of their knowledge.
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"For years, the eDiscovery market has been saturated with disjointed systems that were built for outdated methods and one-off data collections. Legal teams have become accepting of staggering fees, heavy-lifting from IT, and long wait times, only to be met with mediocre results," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "The issue is that these symptoms treat only a small piece of a massive knowledge fragmentation problem – a problem that Onna is built to solve. Unlike other eDiscovery solutions, it was built for the future of organizational data. Congratulations once again this year on winning 'eDiscovery Innovation of the Year.'"
####
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com
About Onna
Onna integrates knowledge from all workplace applications, allowing anyone to unify, protect, search, automate, and build on top of their organization's proprietary knowledge. With the rise of cloud-based and hosted workplace apps, knowledge is extremely fragmented and difficult to access in most organizations, costing businesses huge amounts of time and money in searching for their own information.
Onna's Machine Learning-based Knowledge Integration Platform can be connected to any
cloud or on-premise application, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, and many more. It supports eDiscovery, information governance, knowledge management, archiving, monitoring for private and sensitive data sharing, and building bespoke internal workflow apps using proprietary information.
With headquarters in New York City and Barcelona and teams in Raleigh, San Francisco, Toulouse, and London, Onna supports some of the world's leading companies, including Dropbox, Electronic Arts, Fitbit, Lyft, NewsCorp, and Slack. Onna has raised over $50M from investors, including Atomico, Dawn Capital, Dropbox, and Slack Fund. To learn more, visit onna.com.
Media Contact
Bryan Tyler, LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, 949.529.4120, Bryan@LegalTechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE LegalTech Breakthrough Awards