LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnPoint, a leading provider of warranty services, including underwriting, service contract, and extended warranty programs, home warranty, screen protection, logistics, and insuretech, has acquired Bounce, with whom it first became an exclusive US distributor of screen protection products earlier in 2021.
Bounce, founded by industry veteran Scott Walker in 2019, developed and sold extended warranty protection services for new and existing mobile devices. Bounce changed the game in the mobile handset protection market, enabling mobile users to select screen replacement coverage based on a consumer's desired protection level and device value.
OnPoint launched Bounce in the US market this spring and has since expanded its distribution through not only direct-to-consumer sales on new and in-hand devices on its eCommerce site, http://www.getbounce.ca, but also through direct-to-business distribution channels on new and factory refurbished mobile devices. In addition to securing underwriting for the Bounce plans, OnPoint also integrated the Bounce technology into its Insuretech platform, including the verification of device condition and real-time consumer claims adjudication and payment functionality.
"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Bounce. We've been working with the team for several months to underwrite, launch and integrate its unique technology features into our insuretech platform, Service Avenger. With the acquisition, we can offer this exciting protection product, for new and used devices, to consumers all over the world. Traditional mobile protection products precluded a sizable segment of the mobile-device population, those with existing phones, and those with prepaid devices. Bounce provides every mobile user with the ability to protect their device, based on their budgets and their desire for coverage. And, perhaps more importantly, Bounce enables OnPoint to bring the convenience of real time claims payments to the consumer market directly, driving the product service experience that is OnPoint's trademark," said Rob Christian, Founder, President and Chief Risk Officer, OnPoint.
About OnPoint Warranty Solutions
OnPoint was launched by customer experience experts with proven success helping global brands deliver underwriting, extended, home warranty, HVAC, and service contract programs, Bounce screen damage protection, service fulfillment, insuretech and logistics, to drive the highest levels of consumer experience in the service industry.
Building on the foundation of a global insurance ecosystem, a connected, multinational service network, an insuretech platform that facilitates front to back-end warranty sales and administration, omnichannel customer communications, OnPoint creates brand loyalty through insuretech and warranty service solutions designed to reduce risk, increase efficiency, delight consumers, and improve our customer's bottom line.
For more information, visit our website: http://www.onpointwarranty.com, or visit us on LinkedIn, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/onpoint-warranty
