IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONSCREEN Inc., creator of the Spark TV Video Calling smart camera, announces "Family Share", a major new feature that will allow families and households to share their Spark device for everyone to enjoy. This new feature allows the device owner to invite other members of the family or household to control the Spark, allowing them to easily make video calls or join Zoom video meetings, from the TV.
The ONSCREEN Spark, with consumer-friendly features such as HD video and audio calling, easy setup and control via mobile device, and Zoom integration, is one of the few solutions that allow families and friends to connect safely, securely, and easily through video calls, on their TV. The small device tucks conveniently behind a TV, with a slim HD camera able to be clipped or attached to the TV.
The "Family Share" feature works easily by allowing the owner to invite other family members using their email address, once everyone has downloaded the ONSCREEN app and created an ONSCREEN account. Users sharing the device are able to see when the device is in use, to prevent any confusion, and have access to the full functionality of the device, including video calls and Zoom meeting access. Device owners can also disconnect users if they wish to revoke access, making it easy to manage who can and cannot access the device. For instructions on how to use the feature, plus a helpful video, please visit the ONSCREEN blog.
"Since the release of the new Family Share feature, both myself and my husband can independently use our Spark whenever we want, while still having access to my contact list and other personal settings," said Kristin S, one of ONSCREEN's early adopters. "Video calls with family and friends are much more enjoyable from the comfort of our couch, hands free, and on our TV," she continues.
With the explosion of video calls during COVID carrying on into the post-COVID world, families are still looking for better ways to conduct their virtual gatherings. With a sub-$100 price point, the ONSCREEN Spark TV Video Calling Smart Camera solves the problem of small screens, fatigued arms, and squeezing everyone in the frame, by using your biggest screen to host your most important virtual family gatherings. Available on Amazon.com and on https://onscreeninc.com.
About ONSCREEN, Inc.
Founded during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ONSCREEN, Inc. is on a mission to bring high quality, safe and secure video calls to families everywhere, on their biggest screen: the TV. With a core focus on the privacy and security of their customers, ONSCREEN does not compromise on data sharing, does not sell ads, and is committed to creating the most secure and trusted video calling experience on the market. Visit https://onscreeninc.com for more information.
