NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Parmenter has been named Chief Executive Officer of OnSomble, a Nashville-based company focused on behavior diagnostics, adaptive learning, personal development, and competency and compliance management for professional nurse caregivers. The OnSomble solutions are delivered across hospitals and healthcare organizations worldwide.
Eric brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, with expertise in helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and employee productivity. With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare technology and consulting, Eric has served in executive roles at League, Collective Health, Evolent Health, Willis Towers Watson and Grant Thornton.
"I'm thrilled to join OnSomble as CEO, a cloud-based AI applications company where I have served as a board member for five years. OnSomble's solutions positively improve healthcare by helping nurse caregivers thrive in their profession. OnSomble simplifies compliance and competency tasks, creates a more enjoyable and meaningful experience for nurses, and propels their long-term career paths."
Eric received his BA in Psychology from the University of Illinois and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a candidate for a Ph.D. in Business Psychology at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology and an Adjunct Professor of Business, teaching Behavioral Economics at Lipscomb University. Eric has published more than 25 articles on strategy and human resources as well as an award-winning book, STOP: 21 Stops to Reduce Stress and Enhance Joy, focused on the day-to-day stress faced by healthcare professionals.
"Through Eric's leadership, OnSomble plans to expand its digital reach globally and to further contribute to predictive insights for the nursing profession. His keen vision to deliver intelligent health solutions for impactful digital transformation is inspiring," according to Dr. Shawn Mathis, founder of OnSomble.
"As CEO, Eric will enhance our client business and recruit top candidates to the OnSomble team. He is the perfect person to reach more hospitals and healthcare organizations that want to build their competency and professional opportunities for nurse caregivers," said Dr. Roxane Spitzer, a member of the OnSomble Director Board.
OnSomble's OnRole® adaptive learning platform is an essential tool to help nurses thrive in delivering world-class care, to help hospitals retain high-quality nurses, and to support the ANCC Magnet® accreditation process. Nursing is one of the oldest yet fastest growing professions, recently strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a 45% job growth rate for nurse practitioners from 2019-2029 and projects that employment for registered nurses (RNs) will grow by 7%, creating 221,900 new careers during the same time period.
OnSomble engages nurse caregivers through high-quality competency programs. The OnRole® solutions offer best-of-practice educational content and a leading edge mHealth experience, positioning OnSomble as the one place nurses rely on for compliance, competency, and career success. OnSomble partners with Creative Healthcare Management and Donna Wright to provide the only digital solution for the Donna Wright Competency Model.
About OnSomble
OnSomble provides hospitals and healthcare organizations with customizable adaptive learning solutions for professional development, continued education, and individualized learning. OnSomble's solutions empower organizations to efficiently allocate evidence-based content and education resources and utilize key metrics and data analytics. The solutions are designed to pinpoint development opportunities, identify internal leaders, empower growth from within, provide built-in peer feedback capabilities, measure key demographic and certification data, and create individual self-development dashboards that support employee engagement and reduce variation in practice, optimizing patient outcomes.
For more information about OnSomble, visit http://www.onsomble.com/.
