TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTask, powered by Accusoft, announced its partnership with Mid-America Document Imaging today. The partners will focus on serving clients who need to make manual paper processes digital.
Mid-America Document Imaging is a division of Mid-America Business Systems, focused on improving clients' business processes and document management operations.
"Our enterprise content management solutions (ECM) help organizations streamline paper processes. OnTask automates these processes," says Al Slayton, VP of Document Imaging at Mid-America. "We are excited to partner with OnTask, especially because of its ability to convert paper documents and forms to electronic documents and fillable forms. It has workflow capabilities that streamline processes inside and outside an organization's network."
OnTask helps users create digital documents or forms for routing, review, and approval. The tool also simplifies certified digital signatures, enabling internal or external users to sign off without needing an OnTask account.
"OnTask is delighted to partner with Mid-America Document Imaging. They are a leader in the ECM space, and we believe that together we can make an impact on organizations looking to reduce paper waste and streamline business processes," says Steve Wilson, President of OnTask.
OnTask and Mid-America Document Imaging look forward to working together to improve document management across many organizations. Learn more about Mid-America Document Imaging and OnTask here: https://mid-america.com/document-imaging/ontask.
About MidAmerica Document Imaging:
Mid-America Document Imaging, a division of Mid-America Business Systems, has been helping organizations improve their information processing and document management since 1976. We are committed to helping our clients increase efficiency and reduce operational costs with quality products and services. Our solutions range from document scanners to hosted and on-premise Enterprise Content Management software systems that improve document management efficiencies. Our services include installation, training and maintenance support of the products we represent along with document scanning conversions.
About OnTask:
OnTask is a business process automation tool that makes it easy for users to create digital documents and forms for routing, review, and approval. Whether internal or external, participants can work on documents and forms with ease, while giving the administrator the ability to track the files as they travel through review, and gain acceptance through verified digital signatures. For more information, visit ontask.io.
CONTACT:
Megan Brooks
VP of Marketing
4001 N Riverside Drive
Tampa, Florida 33603
+1 (813) 875-7575
marketing@accusoft.com