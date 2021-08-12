CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnTheClock, an innovator in employee time tracking software, recently participated in the Kids Kicking Cancer 4th Annual Golf Outing to help bring awareness and raise money for the charity. The event successfully raised more than $222,000 from generous donors and support from sponsors.
A statement from Kids Kicking Cancer said, "The fundraising ensures that more kids are connected to the tools to learn self-regulation and work through overwhelming emotions such as pain, fear, and anger. And, when they teach these techniques to others, it reinforces great purpose in their young lives."
About Kid's Kicking Cancer
Kids Kicking Cancer is a global non-profit organization started in 1999. They are dedicated to lowering the pain of children through the teaching of martial arts as therapy. Children learn techniques such as breathwork, meditation, and traditional karate movements. Young cancer patients teach other children and adults with challenging illnesses to breathe in the light and blow out the darkness.
Why OnTheClock Wanted to Help
"We thought Kids Kicking Cancer's mission of easing the pain for every sick child was a very worthy cause for us to contribute. Many of us here at OnTheClock are parents and understand the unexplainable amount of love we have for children. We were fortunate enough to have a customer who suggested the charity to us, and we didn't hesitate to help," said Dean Mathews, CEO of OnTheClock.
OnTheClock has a strong view on philanthropy and practices a 1-1-1 model:
- 1% of staff's time is dedicated towards volunteering
- 1% of OnTheClock's customer accounts are free or discounted
- 1% of OnTheClock's equity is donated to charities and various programs
About OnTheClock
Since established in 2004, OnTheClock has been devoted to providing the latest technology in cloud-based employee time tracking software. With over 15,000 active companies using their software, OnTheClock continuously strives to innovate time tracking features for small businesses to document and report job-related information accurately.
Visit ontheclock.com to learn more about their software and philanthropic views.
