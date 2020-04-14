CENTREVILLE, V.A., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Government Services, empowering the U.S. Federal government and Department of Defense (DoD) to interpret, manage, and protect mission-critical systems and data, announces a substantial $50,000 pledge in 2020 to invaluable local charities like "Food for Others" and "The Children's Inn at NIH," supporting the Washington, DC community during this challenging time.
"Our community needs the support of businesses like Onyx to help manage this very concerning health care threat," said Ken Jensen, Founder & President of Onyx Government Services. "Food for Others is a direct link to families struggling with limited access to food and grocery goods. The Children's Inn at NIH is a respite for families with children being medically tested. Government research studies are a critical factor in overcoming this deadly virus. Please consider donating to these important nonprofit organizations."
Fairfax, VA-based Food for Others (Foodforothers.org) is an important part of Northern Virginia's safety net for those needing food when an emergency strikes. Food for Others obtains much of its food through food rescue operations and food drives. Charitable contributions are a major part of its budget.
The Children's Inn at NIH (Childrensinn.org) is a residential "Place Like Home'' for families with children participating in leading-edge research studies at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD — the nation's premier biomedical research hospital in advancing medical discoveries. Children's Inn at NIH is a private 501(c)3 charitable organization.
Onyx' initial commitment this month of $10,000 to each charity will provide immediate financial assistance to already-strained public resources.
The staff at Onyx GS is passionate about improving the quality of life in the communities where they live and work. Onyx supports local charity drives like Toys for Tots, veterans' organizations, and other nonprofits that make good things happen every day.
"Our employees and their families are an indispensable part of a vulnerable community under distress," said Jensen. "We are committed to helping in any way we can."
About Onyx Government Services, LLC.
Headquartered near the Nation's Capital in Centreville VA, Onyx Government Services is a world-class innovator in enterprise data services and data-driven solutions. The SECAF "Government Contractor of the Year" provides advanced data analytics, enterprise technology, cyber security and fraud detection, and software development solutions addressing the Federal government's most critical digital infrastructure needs. Since 2006, Onyx GS has been supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Treasury with unparalleled technical expertise, commitment, and a culture of collaboration. Onyx is CVE-verified SDVOSB with a Top-Secret facility clearance, and a State of Virginia V3-Certified company (Virginia Values Veterans). For more information, visit: https://www.onyxgs.com/.
Media Contact:
Michael Jordan
703-303-7478
237883@email4pr.com