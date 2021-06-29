AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation today announced the schedule of upcoming episodes for its recently launched OpenInfra Live series of one-hour virtual events. OpenInfra Live is a weekly, live-streamed series of one-hour episodes featuring topics such as production use cases around open source projects like OpenStack, Kubernetes and Magma; industry leader conversations; and upstream development updates and roadmaps.
Past episodes are available for streaming and explore topics like global connectivity using Magma, updates around OpenStack Wallaby (the 23rd release of one of the top-three most active open source projects), and an exploration of edge computing progress featuring the StarlingX community and the OpenInfra Edge Computing Group.
Upcoming Episodes
OpenInfra Live streams every Thursday at 14:00 UTC (9:00 AM CT) on the OpenInfra Foundation YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook channels. Upcoming episodes will feature a range of topics, including Open Source 101, opportunities to connect hiring organizations with active community members, cross-project integration and collaboration stories, and timely topics like data sovereignty and artificial intelligence (AI). Tune in to OpenInfra Live each week.
- July 1: Building the Intelligent Edge with Open Source Technologies: Ildiko Vancsa will host Mark Collier, OpenInfra Foundation COO and Paul Miller, Wind River CTO, to learn about the results of the edge computing survey conducted by Wind River and provide insight into how upstream communities are making progress for this emerging use case.
- July 8: The role of open source in Digital Sovereignty: Johan Christenson, CEO of CityNetwork, hosts a discussion around the role of open source in digital sovereignty between Pierre Gronlier, CTO of Gaia-X, Kurt Garloff, CTO at Sovereign Cloud Stack, and Linda Siwe, chief commercial officer at Binero.
- July 15: How OpenStack Large Clouds Manage their Spare Capacity: A panel of users running OpenStack in production will discuss and answer questions live.
- July 22: Kata Containers: The Kata Containers community is going to host AMD and Ant Group to share how they're running Kata and upstream contributors will provide an update on the project roadmap.
- July 29: Kubernetes and OpenStack Working Together: The Kubernetes steering committee and OpenStack technical committee meet regularly to talk about cross-community learnings and collaboration opportunities. Join members of both governance bodies to ask questions about integration, cross-project support and how you can stay updated on the latest developments.
OpenInfra Live: Programmed for the Community, by the Community
Community submissions drive the programming for OpenInfra Live sessions, just as they drive programming for the Open Infrastructure Summits. Individuals from organizations around the world have the opportunity to submit episode ideas, volunteer to lead discussions and help the OpenInfra Foundation program the series. The deadline to be included in an August or September episode is Friday, July 16. Community members can contribute programming ideas for OpenInfra Live, and organizations wanting to sponsor OpenInfra Live or contribute show topics can email community@openinfra.dev.
Previous Episodes
All past episodes of OpenInfra Live are available free and on demand.
- May 6: A global connectivity conversation to highlight Magma and the OpenInfra Foundation's involvement in the community featuring Jonathan Bryce, Martin Casado, Mark Collier, Bruce Davie and Amar Padmanabhan
- May 13: Open edge infrastructure challenges and solutions sharing updates from the StarlingX 5.0 release and overall progress made in the global OpenInfra community featuring folks from Intel, the OpenInfra Foundation, Nokia and Wind River.
- May 20: Upgrades in large-scale OpenStack infrastructure featuring Blizzard Entertainment, CERN, OVH, Workday and Vexxhost
- May 27: Large scale open source CI featuring Zuul featuring a Zuul overview and live demo from Acme Gating and Vexxhost
- June 3: OpenInfra AMA (Ask Me Anything) featuring Jonathan Bryce, Mark Collier and Allison Randal tackling the tough questions around open infrastructure, including what it is.
- June 10: Upgrades In Large Scale OpenStack Infrastructure: The Discussion continues the conversation from May 20 featuring Blizzard Entertainment, CERN, OVHcloud, Workday and Vexxhost
- June 17: How to start contributing upstream to OpenInfra featuring OpenStack interns and mentors from the Outreachy Program, Boston University, and North Dakota State University.
- June 23: Open Source Job Openings (and how to land them) featuring Canonical, OVH, T-Systems and WhiteStack
"We held the Open Infrastructure Summit virtually last year, and we had an amazing turnout—10,000 people participated, representing 120 countries—the biggest summit we've ever had," said Mark Collier, chief operating officer of the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "The online format was a huge success in terms of providing access and engaging so many more unique voices from around the world in collaboration.
"This year," Collier continued, "we're taking all the good things about online and deconstructing it into weekly, hour-long events. So this means our community can come together, share knowledge and collaborate on all sorts of OpenInfra solutions, but they can do it in one-hour increments, fully energized and engaged for that hour. And, like all Summits, the agenda is driven by the community. We're actively seeking input from the community about what the weekly topics should be."
OpenInfra Community Hosts OpenStack Days and OpenInfra Days Around the World
Local and regional OpenInfra communities are planning one- and two-day events that will be held throughout the year in a variety of formats, depending upon pandemic conditions in each locale. OpenStack and OpenInfra Days typically bring together hundreds of IT executives, cloud operators and technology providers to discuss open infrastructure use cases including cloud computing, edge, AI / machine learning and more. The regional events are a great opportunity to hear directly from prominent open infrastructure leaders, learn from user stories, network, and get plugged into the local OpenInfra community. Learn how you can attend or host an OpenInfra or OpenStack Day event in your area.
Next Virtual Project Teams Gathering Scheduled for October 18-22
The Project Teams Gathering (PTG) is the OpenInfra Foundation's developer-focused event, which happens every six months. Various technical community groups working on OpenInfra projects to meet in-person or online, exchange ideas, get work done in a productive setting. During PTGs, project teams, special interest groups, and cross-project collaborators discuss their priorities for the upcoming six months, assign work items, iterate quickly on solutions for complex problems, and make fast progress on critical issues. Register here for the Virtual PTG, October 18-22.
About the Open Infrastructure Foundation
The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities that write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev
Media Contact
Robert Cathey, Cathey Communications, 865-386-6118, robert@cathey.co
Allison Price, Open Infrastructure Foundation, 512-827-8633, allison@openinfra.dev
SOURCE Open Infrastructure Foundation