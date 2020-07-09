BAAR, Switzerland, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Mineral was named Rising Star Company, at the 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, broadcast online on June 30. Hosted by S&P Global Platts, a leading global energy, metals and commodities information provider, the annual awards program honours exemplary performance in fourteen categories spanning the entire steel, metals and mining complex.
Open Mineral is the first and only B2B digital platform that, powered by technology and market intelligence, enables profitable and efficient trade of raw commodities. Founded in 2017 by a team of commodity trade industry professionals in Baar, Switzerland – The Open Mineral platform has now onboarded more than 700 metal & mining companies from 40 different countries from an industry with a turnover of over $200 Billion.
"The trade of base metal raw materials such as concentrates and secondaries have long remained an opaque and tremendously complex process." said Open Mineral's CEO Boris Eykher , "At Open Mineral, we saw how data and technology could deliver tangible benefits, data-driven conclusions and efficiency to the mining and smelting industry. Just as Ebay and Amazon revolutionized retail purchasing by bringing more choices to buyers and sellers, we aim to do the same for physical commodity producers in a curated, trusted environment of Open Mineral Exchange. Our goal is to give more information, traceability and fair market terms to miners and smelters so they can make better decisions and ultimately become more profitable."
According to the Global Metal Awards, the Rising Star Award recognizes the achievements of either a genuine startup business or an existing business that has moved into a new field. Disrupting a new space in an already crowded industry takes guts, superior execution, brilliant marketing and a nimble organization. "It's great to be acknowledged as a Rising Star Company by S&P Global Platts," said Boris.
Open Mineral's Head of Research - Dr. Ryan Cochrane said - "It is a positive confirmation that we are at the forefront of enabling a more efficient and profitable trade of physical metal raw commodities, while giving additional control to concentrate producers and consumers."
"While COVID-19 has touched all of our lives, it is important that we come together -- albeit virtually -- to celebrate and recognize the outstanding companies and leaders around the world," said Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts.
Open Mineral has built a platform which enables business to be concluded conveniently and remotely. The company has managed register 45% of the sellers and buyers across the industry, and over the past months, the usage from platform traffic has tripled showing that during lock-down times, the industry is beginning to embrace a more digitized future. "We value the type of connectivity that technology has showed us to have during these times" said Boris, "This is why we have such a great passion for technology – because we see the difference it makes every day."
Contact:
Celeste de Biedma
Marketing Manager
celestedebiedma@openmineral.com
+41798600020