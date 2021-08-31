RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, and Cycle Labs, the leader in WMS Test Automation, are pleased to announce a collaborative partnership dedicated to supporting the rapid deployment of best-in-class supply chain software globally.
Cycle Labs, makers of Cycle Test Automation, is a software and services company dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. As its newest partner, Open Sky Group will resell and implement Cycle Labs' testing solutions and services.
"At Cycle, we believe that automating the validation of critical business process provides today's enterprises with the knowledge and confidence to innovate faster and deliver extreme value to their customers," said Cycle Lab CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Owen. "We view Open Sky Group as a valuable partner in our growth, especially given their breadth and depth of knowledge and clients in the Blue Yonder marketplace, helping clients solve problems before they happen."
Cycle offers a test automation framework and prebuilt test scripts designed specifically to Blue Yonder users, including a full library of automated tests developed for use in new implementations or, as part of an ongoing risk management strategy.
"As more and more companies accelerate digital transformation to remain competitive," said Open Sky Group CRO, Chad Kramlich, "the Cycle Labs/Open Sky Group partnership will prove invaluable for clients seeking a competitive edge. Testing improves velocity alongside quality, which all comes back to lowering risk, achieving a quicker return on investment, and reducing the total cost of ownership, which aligns perfectly with our approach to solution implementation."
Open Sky Group, now celebrating 15 years in business, is known throughout the supply chain industry for their templatized, no modifications approach and methodology of disciplined agility for supply chain solution implementations. This model greatly reduces the risk associated with projects of this magnitude.
"Our Australian team is particularly excited about the prospects of this new partnership," said Open Sky Group Pty. Ltd. CEO, Ian Drummond. "As the demand for Blue Yonder's warehouse management solutions is growing throughout the region, Cycle Labs serves as a marked differentiator in our overall client offering."
ABOUT CYCLE LABS
Cycle Labs is a software and services company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and owner of the patented Cycle test automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before.
ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP
Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients to lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.
Contacts:
Open Sky Group
Darcy Reeves
VP of Marketing
919.800.8250
Cycle Labs
Courtney Shaw, CMP
Sr. Marketing Manager
919.809.4313
Media Contact
Darcy Reeves, Open Sky Group, 9198008250, darcy.reeves@openskygroup.com
SOURCE Open Sky Group