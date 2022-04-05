Open Sky Group, Director of Client Services, Brian Gronberg, has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 List of Pros to Know. Sharing Supply Chain Wisdom from 20+ Years in Industry, Mentoring New Hires and Holistic Vision Recognized in Award.
RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Sky Group, award-winning, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, is proud to announce Director of Client Services, Brian Gronberg, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Pros to Know. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage their supply chain for competitive advantage.
Brian's 20+ years in the supply chain industry span 3PL/4PL, publishing, spirits manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical implants, and food distribution, with 12+ years implementing Blue Yonder solutions. He joined Open Sky Group as a Senior Supply Chain consultant in January 2019.
"Brian is a true visionary on our team, always looking forward to the next three, six, or even 12 months to anticipate the critical needs of our clients. He has the ability to not only roadmap their path forward, but also the capability to lead the execution that successfully delivers continual improvement," said Open Sky Group VP, Client Services, Jason Yantiss. "Our team is made stronger with his presence and experience, and Brian is a worthy addition to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know roster."
One of Brian's key questions in devising holistic solutions for Open Sky Group clients is, "does it scale?"
"In a SaaS world, scalability is crucial to extending system value and reducing total cost of ownership," Brian said. "I try to impress upon my team and client counterparts that the surest way forward is to limit customizations, which tend to box you into a corner, and, instead, leverage the best practices built into the software to achieve maximum investment viability."
Brian serves as a mentor for Open Sky Group new hires and shares his wisdom freely with peers and clients alike.
"Brian is always looking for ways to further efficiencies and execute client ideas within the base product," said Open Sky Group Senior Supply Chain Consultant, Tee Banda, one of Brian's recent mentees. "I've learned from him the importance of thoroughly understanding how each client runs their business and then finding creative ways to work out problem areas within the confines of the software."
Brian recently assisted a client in seeking to maximize their private transportation fleet's overall capacity by recommending ways to better utilize vertical trailer space. It allowed for better case and pallet storage which was very impactful.
His passion for service, honest brokering, careful consideration of risks, and calm, straightforward demeanor all contribute to making Brian an effective conduit for improvement in any client engagement. See the full list of 2022 Pros to Know.
ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP
Open Sky Group, global specialists in supply chain consulting and execution systems, helps you lower costs and risks with an agile methodology focused on leveraging Tier 1 technology to address today's ever-changing landscape. Open Sky Group's team of industry-experienced, supply chain and logistics consultants help you re-imagine your supply chain operations through analysis and process improvement, using technology and an extensive partner network to bring clients the best solution possible. By putting people and process before platforms, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain and logistics solutions.
