RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in the Blue Yonder supply chain platform, proudly announces its own Jason Yantiss, vice president of client services, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Pros to Know. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Jason oversees implementation and integration projects for Open Sky Group clients. He recently helped a Japan-based tool manufacturer integrate a weights and dimensions solution with their ERP system to downstream WMS applications and worked with a dairy manufacturer during the initial stages of the pandemic to convert a heavily modified legacy WMS to a new Tier 1 WMS for increased efficiency.
Jason has been implementing supply chain execution systems for more than 25 years. He has seen the industry evolve, from AS400 systems and dot matrix printers, to modern transportation, warehouse and labor management systems equipped with voice, RF, machine learning and predictive analytics capabilities. He recently leveraged that experience leading a team in refining processes and WMS software implementations at a large North Carolina university, helping contribute to in-classroom and laboratory curriculum useful for training future supply chain executives.
"Jason enriches our ability to drive customer satisfaction through a better understanding of best practices and workforce skills improvement," said Chad Kramlich, CRO for Open Sky Group. "Our people are able to leverage advancements in supply chain technology across our client base, because of leaders like Jason, who share their knowledge and empower our workforce for tomorrow."
As an avid community leader and frequent volunteer, Jason serves as president of his local school board. He is also a veteran Army Reservist and founder of Waldron Will, a non-profit organization that helps local children and families in need.
"I'm honored to be named. It's humbling to be listed among so many accomplished professionals as a Pro to Know," Jason said.
This year's Pros to Know list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.
