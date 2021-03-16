NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Weaver Inc. today announced the launch of kandi, a platform that jumpstarts application development by enabling seamless discovery and reuse of open source libraries, source code, packages, and cloud APIs across major providers. After many months of developer engagement, R&D, and fourteen patents filed, kandi brings in a new horizon of application productivity. kandi (pronounced can-dee) is named after the elements of global Knowledge AND Intelligence technologies it brings together, to jumpstart application development.
"In the recent past, with cloud and PaaS technologies, a lot of focus and investments have gone into deploying applications faster and providing environments and tools to create new applications rapidly. In the infrastructure space, the providers are a few, and hence tightly controlled marketplaces can support consumers of these services. However, in the applications paradigm, millions of developers are simultaneously creators and consumers of applications through different libraries they create and share. Given the sheer scale and variety, few tightly controlled marketplaces cannot support digital development, highlighting the need for global application discovery and reuse. In our journey to accelerate digital development, we have launched kandi as a first step to provide a platform for creators and consumers to discover and reuse application components easily. Such validated reuse will truly improve speed to market in application development." said Ashok Balasubramanian, CEO, Open Weaver Inc.
kandi integrates all major repository providers, package managers and hyper-scale cloud providers covering over 430M knowledge items. Developers use natural language to search for specific business requirements, or explore collections in their industry or technology areas. Developers have extensive filters to decide on features to shortlist, and depend on kandi's patent-pending search and rating algorithms that provide insights on different application and implementation attributes and other snippets.
kandi is now available at kandi.openweaver.com.
About Open Weaver
Open Weaver is a SaaS tech company changing the way the world builds digital. Open Weaver is headquartered in New York, with operations across the US and India. Open Weaver's mission is Reinventing Digital Realization and has invested in a multi-year roadmap for digital development enablers.
