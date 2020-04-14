SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenAPI Initiative, the consortium of forward-looking industry experts focused on creating, evolving and promoting the OpenAPI Specification (OAS), a vendor-neutral, open description format for RESTful APIs, is announcing today that Bloomberg has joined as a new member.
As a global leader in business and financial information, data, news and analytics, Bloomberg believes that standardizing Web APIs throughout the financial industry will provide consistency and value across the global capital markets ecosystem. Bloomberg sees the advantages of implementing the OpenAPI Specification to improve time to market, shorten development lifecycles, and reduce implementation costs.
"Bloomberg is excited to join the OpenAPI Initiative, where we'll have the opportunity to help shape the OpenAPI Specification and its role in the global financial industry," said Richard Norton, Head, Data License Engineering Group at Bloomberg. "As our enterprise customers are increasingly looking to access our data feeds to power their in-house analytics and trading applications, we are confident that the OpenAPI Specification will enable them to seamlessly manage their Bloomberg data. Plus, the entire industry will benefit from our involvement in the standard's governance process as we'll be able to take their learnings and contribute back to future iterations of the de facto standard for describing Web APIs."
"We are excited to welcome Bloomberg to the OpenAPI Initiative. Major corporations are taking advantage of the OpenAPI Spec for a simple reason: developer productivity. Instead of producing SDKs, organizations can produce OpenAPI specs, and then generate their SDKs in any language they'd like to use, immediately benefitting their customers," said Marsh Gardiner, Product Manager, Google, and Technical Steering Committee, OpenAPI Initiative. "We see firsthand business and technical productivity wins when organizations use the OpenAPI Spec. Bloomberg has embraced open source, and the benefits for their enterprise customers managing Bloomberg data is immense."
Hundreds of software engineers across Bloomberg's global engineering workforce have provided code, documentation, tests, or other improvements to open source projects. In areas relevant to Bloomberg's infrastructure needs, Bloomberg engineers have become project leaders and committers. To find out more about Bloomberg's open source activities: https://www.TechAtBloomberg.com
About the OpenAPI Initiative
The OpenAPI Initiative (OAI) was created by a consortium of forward-looking industry experts who recognize the immense value of standardizing on how APIs are described. As an open governance structure under the Linux Foundation, the OAI is focused on creating, evolving and promoting a vendor neutral description format. The OpenAPI Specification was originally based on the Swagger Specification, donated by SmartBear Software. To get involved with the OpenAPI Initiative, please visit https://www.openapis.org
About Linux Foundation
Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation projects like Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more are considered critical to the development of the world's most important infrastructure. Its development methodology leverages established best practices and addresses the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.
