SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBlender, the pioneering ML Enrichment platform that generates and blends thousands of variables from publicly-available data to greatly improve model performance, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as one of the 2021 Cool Vendors in Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
As ML techniques become standard practice, companies are benefiting from prioritizing the integration of useful external data over perpetual model optimization.
In the report, Gartner predicts that "By 2025, 70% of organizations will be compelled to shift their focus from big to small and wide data, providing more context for analytics and making AI less data hungry."
OpenBlender's innovative data blending solutions are significantly improving machine learning results in a wide variety of use cases with contextual ML-ready variables from news reports, social media interactions, web search trends, reviews, COVID statistics, economic and financial figures, geolocations, mobility, weather, etc.
"Our selection as a Gartner Cool Vendor confirms our efforts to empower companies to realize the full potential of their machine learning and boost business outcomes," said Federico Riveroll, Chief Data Scientist at OpenBlender. "Our technology makes it very simple for data science teams to transparently enrich their models with performance-fueling features in only a few lines of code."
Subscribers can download the full Gartner report here: 'Cool Vendors in Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning', Svetlana Sicular, Chirag Dekate, Anthony Mullen, Arun Chandrasekaran, Afraz Jaffri, 13 October 2021.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About OpenBlender
OpenBlender is the first ML Enrichment platform to immensely improve machine learning results with relevant external data from any source. OpenBlender enables data science teams to transparently generate and blend thousands of contextual ML-ready features that boost model performance, both in production and test environments. With just a few lines of code, companies are fueling their demand forecasting, customer churn, supply chain, and stock/crypto trading models for improved business results. Learn more at http://www.openblender.io
