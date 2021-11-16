NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based global collaborative platform, and VIM, a leading provider of real-time visualization platform for AEC announce the partnership and formation of AECBOM to develop an online platform for the construction industry to help architects, engineers, and project managers to organize project information, manage product components, and purchase equipment and components from contractors and suppliers.
AEC value chain is disconnected. Engineers, Architects, Project Managers must communicate using a wide range of information coming from different places (general contractor, manufacturing reps and manufacturers, etc.). There is no place to manage holistic data about the projects to present all structured information about the product. There is no simple way to purchase equipment and communicate with manufacturers and manufacturer representatives.
AECBOM provides a SaaS data management and collaboration platform combined with a unique real-time visualization technology developed by VIM. A combined integration solution provided by AECBOM also includes out-of-the-box and ready to be used integrations with CAD and other design software.
"AECBOM is built on top of flexible OpenBOM™ platform providing a multi-tenant data management foundation, patented real-time collaboration and data sharing technology. AECBOM connected to multiple applications and services used by general contractors, architects, engineers, and trade contractors," says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM.
"Data is the foundation of the tremendous improvements AECBOM is going to bring to the construction industry. Now, with emerging technology, social awareness, and creativity, such situations present innovation opportunities, particularly those that enable tighter interdisciplinary collaboration that prevent compromise to environmental objectives. We feel that all AEC professionals enabled with these tools will be able to better deliver on a project's vision, cost, and schedule with increased accuracy, fewer tradeoffs, and higher satisfaction for all stakeholders," says Arol Wolford, CEO, and founder of VIM.
More about VIM
VIM is a technology provider developing real-time data visualization technology for the construction industry. VIMr cross-discipline team is comprised of AEC professionals and experts in architecture and construction, 3D technology and computational math, UX/UI design, and games and film production. Our strength stems from a unique combination of diversity and agility to deliver technology that our competitors are unable to match. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, VIM's website is vimaecbom.com. For more information about VIM please contact arol.wolford @ vimaec dot com
More about OpenBOM
OpenBOM is a digital network platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows it to create and manage Parts, Bill of Materials, Vendors, and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials, from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions, please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.
