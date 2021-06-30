NEWTON, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based platform, announces a patent award for a collaborative Bill of Materials (BOM) management system. A collaborative bill of materials management allowing multiple users and customers to perform structured changes in a multi-tenant collaborative SaaS environment.
OpenBOM develops a comprehensive, SaaS network-based platform that provides a single source of truth for engineers, prototyping teams, and manufacturing companies, connecting manufacturers to their suppliers, contractors, and customers. Innovative OpenBOM SaaS data management built on top of patented methods allowing unique collaboration between company members and other companies, contractors and suppliers.
The Invention (US Patent No. 11,037,103) enables collaborative BOM management using data architecture and communication technologies between people and companies, which is changing the way companies can work together in this modern product development and manufacturing environment.
"The manufacturing industry is in dire need of new technology to enable better connectivity between users and companies. Times have changed and the tools used in the production process need to reflect these changes. Modern companies are working out of multiple locations and are working directly with an extensive network of suppliers and contractors. Such an environment creates a tremendous challenge for manufacturing companies to solve their global collaboration problems," says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. He continues "OpenBOM multi-tenant SaaS platform provides simultaneous real-time collaboration, which allows multiple users in different companies to work together and perform changes based on a set of rules and restrictions."
A Fortune 500 Global Electronic Manufacturing company is using OpenBOM to accelerate their new product development and connect engineers, procurement teams, and manufacturing planners. Here is how the head of the engineering team describes the advantages of OpenBOM and its collaborative functions:
The existing legacy PLM environment is too complex and too costly, cannot deliver an easy model to collaborate, and fails to provide an agile environment for production planning, which is typically handled by a super sophisticated corporate ERP system. For agile new product development, these two existing systems (PLM and ERP) were like a heavyweight that was slowing the NPD process down. And here is a huge time saver… "This time last year I personally spent 5 hours per week on BOM maintenance. It's now 10 minutes a week. We see that same improvement with many of the lead engineers on the team. OpenBOM frees the team to do the other things that are important."
About OpenBOM
OpenBOM is a digital network platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows it to create and manage Parts, Bill of Materials, Vendors, and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc
oleg@openbom.com
