OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based platform, continues accelerated growth during the first months of 2021 after introducing new annual subscriptions and a new customer onboarding process. The new business model allows OpenBOM to improve the process of customer adoption and to improve the customer experience. For the first two months of 2021, upsells increased 100% compared to the same period last year.
OpenBOM provides a comprehensive, SaaS network-based platform that provides a single data management platform for engineers, prototyping teams, and manufacturing companies, connecting manufacturers to their suppliers, contractors, and customers. During the last 12 months, OpenBOM made 10 product releases introducing a large scope of new functionality to support multi-disciplinary product development process, integrating engineering and purchasing processes and providing a comprehensive and robust data platform to manage product information connected to multiple tools and organizations.
OpenBOM recent customer wins and public stories include the following companies:
Gaius Automotive, manufacturer of a three-wheeled electric vehicle with a blend of maneuverability, capacity, and efficiency. Gaius Automotive is achieving a single source of truth between teams working in multiple locations across the globe using OpenBOM View Mechanism and real-time data sharing. Read details here.
FlyPyka is a leader in autonomous electric airplanes. The Pyka autonomous crop duster is a thing of beauty on the outside and a sophisticated engineering accomplishment on the inside. FlyPyka is replacing Google Spreadsheets with OpenBOM managing one source of truth for autonomous electric airplane development. Read details here.
Gates Underwater Products is a pioneer and leader in underwater cinematography for over 50 years! Gates delivers the reliability and innovation their customers have come to expect. Gates Underwater Products uses OpenBOM to connect design engineers, manufacturing and supply chain teams together. Read more here.
FF Robotics develops a proprietary gripper coupled with a twelve-arm multi-axis robot to pick a harvest-ready fruit from its tree and place it perfectly on an automated conveyor which carefully transports it to its final 800lb harvest bin. FF Robotics uses OpenBOM to save time and money by standardizing 16K individual components and optimizing BOMs. Read more here.
"What we saw during the first three months of 2021 was that customers are recognizing the value of OpenBOM and entering into longer-term relationships with OpenBOM because we are not simply another PLM tool, but a unique technology and trusted partner in improving their new product development processes," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "The customers are confident in OpenBOM's ability to help to develop complex products and connect distributed teams located in multiple locations across the globe.
About OpenBOM
OpenBOM is a digital network platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows to create and manage Parts, Bill of Materials, Vendors and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc
