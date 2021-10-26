NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based global collaboration platform, continues accelerated growth during the first three Quarters of 2021 more than doubling its sales in 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year and was awarded multiple G2 awards acknowledging OpenBOM customer loyalty and innovative customer-focused product development. OpenBOM awards include the G2 Best Relations Fall 2021, G2 Most Implementable Fall 2021, and G2 Momentum Leader Fall 2021 for PLM Software G2 Fall 2021 Report. G2 Crowd is the world's leading business solutions review website. G2 is the world's largest B2B marketplace and the source of social reviews for business software. G2 Grid report reflects customer feedback to rank the best business software in each category.
OpenBOM is earning top approval ratings in all leading categories of the software comparison in the category of Product Lifecycle Management Software Quality of Support (92%), Ease of Use (83%), Meet Requirements (83%), Ease of Admin (84%), Ease of Doing Business with (90%), Ease of Setup (81%). The highest-rated features of OpenBOM are Multi-Level BOM (89%), CAD (89%), BOM management (86%).
"I'm thrilled to share the latest OpenBOM achievements announced by the G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website and the largest B2B marketplace and source of social reviews for business software," says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "The G2 Grid report reflects amazing development and customer experience for thousands of OpenBOM users and customers."
These are examples of recently published OpenBOM customer success stories that highlight how companies utilize OpenBOM technologies to improve their performance and streamline information and process flow.
OpenBOM Helps Kapsch BusinessCom To Manage Sales Process For Configurable Custom Developed Products Reducing Engineering Time by 30%, Learn more here.
Roland Ambrosch is the company's Head of Digital Factory says - by utilizing OpenBOM's template feature, Kapsch can ensure they include every single line item in a product BOM from the start, then configure it for the customer's specific needs. The templates allow us to prepopulate the standard product definition in the BOM, then scale and configure for our specific customer needs," says Roland. "It greatly reduces errors, saves a tremendous amount of time, and ensures that we always provide an accurate pre-sales quote to the customer."
Iowa, USA based Anyglide Improves Engineering, RFQ, and Purchasing Processes Using OpenBOM. Learn more here.
"Our RFQ/PO process was a data-entry burden and then we had to repeat it when we selected a supplier. We were struggling with everything from part numbers to re-keying data in Excel after Excel just to get a purchase order to a potential supplier," says AnyGlide CTO, Toby Boogerd, whose team is also responsible for getting component parts in the door. "We decided to go with OpenBOM and haven't looked back!"
Questum E-Mobility Uses OpenBOM to Convert Medium Sizes Trucks From Diesel To Electric. Learn more here.
"Our product is complex," explains Elias. "As our company and offerings grew, management of all these parts was becoming a burden. We had started with Excel and quickly realized that was not going to scale. OpenBOM was a natural fit, tight Onshape integration, great manufacturing features, and it blended right into our commitment to the cloud."
OnQ is saving up to 50% of the time to engineering and purchase team to manage BOMs and Purchase Orders using OpenBOM. Learn more here.
Vice President of Engineering, Gus Sharrock, explains, "OpenBOM manages all the items that eventually end up in our build," he says, "the singular goal of our OpenBOM implementation was to produce a reliable, stable, and accurate Engineering Bill of Materials to such a level that we can hand it off to our operations team, and source components. We identified specific needs and goals, and OpenBOM was selected because of its unique ability to satisfy those requirements."
About OpenBOM
OpenBOM is a digital network platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows it to create and manage Parts, Documents, Bill of Materials, Vendors, and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc
Media Contact
Oleg Shilovitsky, OpenBOM, +1 (978) 760 1885, oleg@openbom.com
SOURCE OpenBOM