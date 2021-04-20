NEWTON, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based platform, continues accelerated growth during the first three months of 2021 and was awarded multiple G2 awards acknowledging OpenBOM customer loyalty and innovative customer-focused product development. OpenBOM awards include the G2 Best Relations Spring 2021, G2 Most Implementable Spring 2021, and G2 Momentum Leader Spring 2021 for PLM Software G2 Spring 2021 Report. G2 Crowd is, the world's leading business solutions review website. G2 is the world's largest B2B marketplace and the source of social reviews for business software. G2 Grid report reflects customer feedback to rank the best business software in each category.
OpenBOM develops a comprehensive, SaaS network-based platform that provides a single source of truth for engineers, prototyping teams, and manufacturing companies, connecting manufacturers to their suppliers, contractors, and customers. Innovative OpenBOM SaaS data management technologies and customer focus drive growth and long-term commitment from OpenBOM customers which recognize the value of a business relationship with OpenBOM and successful collaboration to build new, and tailor existing, OpenBOM features.
"Collaboration with the OpenBOM team for new features is a pleasure," says John Ellerbrock, President of Gates Underwater Products, about working with OpenBOM. "They are not only keenly knowledgeable of CAD platforms but open and receptive to useful new features that extract CAD information directly into OpenBOM. Their latest improvement supports the Property/Quantity substitution feature in SolidWorks, which allows us to communicate exactly how much of a particular item, in inches, is needed on the assembly floor. And they implemented this feature in less than a month. OpenBOM continues to be our high-value, low-cost platform for Inventory, BOM, parts catalog, and purchasing support."
"SaaS and new cloud technologies bring a new perfect way to work with customers and innovate together," says Steve Hess, Director of User Experience OpenBOM. He continues, "At OpenBOM customers are always our first priority and source for inspiration and challenges. OpenBOM CAD add-ins integrations are full of innovation and we are laser-focused on how to simplify the process of data extraction."
About OpenBOM
OpenBOM is a digital network platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows to create and manage Parts, Bill of Materials, Vendors, and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.
