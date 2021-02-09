NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based platform, announced today its product has been named as "Momentum Leader" in the Grid Report for Product Lifecycle Management, Winter 2021 by real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. G2 is the world's largest B2B marketplace and the source of social reviews for business software. G2 Grid report reflects customer feedback to rank the best business software in each category. OpenBOM was ranked highest in the PLM Winter 2021 report.
The G2 reviews reveal OpenBOMs rapid growth is due to the products alignment with customer demands, focus on the overall business process and the company's outstanding technical support. "OpenBOM delivers the ease of access and power of modern SaaS applications combined with the familiar and intuitive spreadsheet like user experience, streamlining our customers business processes and delivering reuse and reliability of a single source of truth," says OpenBOM Director of User Experience Steve Hess.
Customers and users are summing up their OpenBOM experience. Here is a quote from a small business with less than 50 employees, Kristopher Brickman - "No Hassle, No Gotchas. Just A functional BOM!". "Making an accurate, targeted, and good-looking BOM should not be a difficult step in one's workflow. Getting there with OpenBOM is easy too. Just a few buttons away." Eric Herms gives OpenBOM 5 stars (highest) in "Easy to use and highly intuitive." He goes on to say "OpenBom was very easy to use, especially if familiar with MS Excel or similar programs. The layout is terrific and allowed for simplified ease of use." Nic Gibbens calls OpenBOM "A super useful product!" "Using OpenBOM has made this process considerably simpler by exporting all the elements of my projects as individual elements. This has really helped with sourcing the correct lengths of timber and other materials for my projects. Now I've been using it I wouldn't want to go without it in the future." Sanchit Gupta from medium size enterprise company called OpenBOM "Amazing portal, which completely meets the requirements of BOM Management for a hardware company" says - "Being a Robotics company, we have different types of products. OpenBOM will help us in managing the BOM for all of these products and ensure that it is easy to scale them to production level." Manuvimal Mohan, Principal QA Manager at Nyriad says OpenBOM is "A very impressive tool to manage BOM" says - "OpenBOM has a very intuitive user interface and this helps my team in organizing the BOM at multi-level. One of our main requests was around versioning of the BOMs and association of different versions of the BOMs at multi-level. Happy to see this being addressed. This tool has played quite a critical role in our startup". A 95% of reviews rate OpenBOM training and support at 10/10. Paul Skaar calls OpenBOM "SolidWorks to BOM in one click." The ability to generate a full-fields BOM in a database format from SolidWorks is very powerful and completely offsets the low price of this great software. The immediate and clear support we get with this product is beyond compare in the industry. The clear and succinct tutorials are what I'd like to see from all software providers: way to set the bar OpenBOM!"
Read the full list of all OpenOBM reviews and also check out OpenBOM user stories on the OpenBOM website.
About OpenBOM:
OpenBOM is a digital network-based platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows to create and manage Parts, Bill of Materials, Vendors and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc
