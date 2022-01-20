OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEnvoy, the Bay Area fintech company that created the first real-time AP automation solution, has enabled AP teams to better understand and manage the complexities of their invoice processing.

OpenEnvoy's Match Groups feature supports a range of use cases to handle evolving business needs. "Match Groups give customers the ability to audit with unparalleled flexibility. The feature allows them to faithfully map and accurately track their AP priorities in OpenEnvoy," says Parker Moore, Co-Founder, and Head of Product & Design at OpenEnvoy.

By leveraging OpenEnvoy's Match Groups feature, AP teams can:

  • Better understand and manage the complexity of AP document processing with a summary view of invoices and their matched sources.
  • Reduce manual workload by automatically pairing and matching invoices to their sources.
  • Increase efficiency and save time by validating matches at a glance for quicker approvals.

Discover how Match Groups can support your AP team's objectives by scheduling a demo with an OpenEnvoy expert today.

About OpenEnvoy

OpenEnvoy enables finance teams of all sizes with visibility, automation, and cash flow solutions. To learn more about how OpenEnvoy can help you prevent wasted spend, visit https://www.openenvoy.com. Read more at Future FinOps or follow @OpenEnvoy on Twitter and LinkedIn.

